Rockstar confirms that the game is coming soon with this landmark announcement

Rockstar has published a job offer to strengthen the GTA 6 development team. The studio is looking for a translator, confirming that the project is currently in its final stages of development.

© Rockstar

Fortunately, the year 2024 is rich in video game releases. This allows all the players who are eagerly waiting for GTA 6 to stay busy while waiting for Rockstar’s title. The studio isn’t expected to communicate on the project anytime soon, so they need this.

Rockstar wants to make GTA 6 a perfect game and takes the necessary development time for this. The company confirms that the project is entering its manufacturing doorstep Job offer officially published on its site.

Rockstar is looking for a translator for GTA 6, a crucial step in development

Rockstar Lincoln is currently looking for a translator to do the Russian localization at its studio in the United Kingdom. The company does not officially indicate that recruitment will work on GTA 6. However, as It is the only major project in development at the British studioIt really leaves no room for doubt.

Rockstar specifically wants someone hired for that 12-month fixed-term contract carried out” Quality assurance of localization to ensure the best quality of final product “Employees should also be competent” Work under pressure and follow strict guidelines when necessary “

A phrase reminiscent of Bloomberg’s recent revelations, which revealed that Rockstar employees had to return to 100% face-to-face work to devote themselves to the final stages of GTA 6’s development.

Either way, seeing the developer of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto actively looking for a dedicated localization person means that GTA 6 is well and truly nearing the end of production. Localization is usually one of the last stages in video game development.

Of course, it takes time to adapt a work for the various markets in which it will be released, but this job offer suggests that GTA 6 will release in 2025. On the other hand, it doesn’t really allow us to estimate a more precise exit window, even if the contract lasts 12 months.

Rockstar has to do this localization work for many countries and may very well choose to release the game several months after completion, not to mention Potential development risks that may occur between now and then.