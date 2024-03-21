Red Dead Redemption 2: Corrective Update Comes 4 Years After Game’s Release | Xbox

While many people are still waiting for the remake of Red Dead Redemption 2 for the latest consoles available in the market, Rockstar is focusing on the development of GTA 6. But that doesn’t stop teams from continuing to support the game after the update. Arthur Morgan’s famous adventures have arrived on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

New updates for Red Dead Redemption 2

So it’s been over four years since its release that Red Dead Redemption 2 is entitled to an update on Xbox One, PS4 and PC. This fixes a certain number of bugs, but also provides support for HDR10+ gaming for PCs if you have a graphics card and compatible monitor via HDMI. You can find the full list of changes below.

General stability fixes and improvements

General improvements to Red Dead Online

Fixed an issue that caused Naturalist samples to not count towards daily challenges.

Fixed an issue in Dead of Night that prevented Nightstalkers from picking up the Nightstalker Mask.

Fixed an issue where ambient vehicles were not visible in some content.

Fixed an issue that prevented free-roaming missions from launching.

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck when entering a stable.

Fixed an issue preventing players from summoning horses and wagons.

Voice chat is now disabled by default.

Game stability and performance

Fixed various issues that could cause crashes

Game stability and performance (PC)

Fixed various issues that caused the game to crash or fail to launch.

Fixed an issue with offline mode not working following Windows 11 updates

Fixed an issue that caused crashes after reporting other players.

Fixed issues that prevented offline mode from working properly.

Added support for HDR10+ gaming, which automatically sets game graphics to HDR for HDR10+ gaming displays on compatible graphics cards and monitors connected via HDMI.

Updated the AMD Fidelity Super Resolution (FSR) libraries to version 2.2

Fixed issue with 3200×2400 resolution being unavailable

For those who have been waiting for a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption 2, remember that the release of this version gave fans of the Xbox series hope. In the meantime, you can play Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and of course on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 thanks to backwards compatibility.