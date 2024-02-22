Entertainment

Saoirse Ronan wears Louis Vuitton to ‘The Outrun’ Berlin Film Festival premiere

Photo of Admin Admin11 hours ago
0 55 1 minute read

Saoirse Ronan wears Louis Vuitton to 'The Outrun' Berlin Film Festival premiereSaoirse Ronan wears Louis Vuitton to 'The Outrun' Berlin Film Festival premiere

Saoirse Ronan’s official first red carpet look was at the ‘The Outer’ premiere during the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday. Louis Vuitton Ambassador

After reading your comments on her announcement, it is clear that many of you do not share my enthusiasm about this union.

So, when I see an Irish actress in this custom Louis Vuitton A geometric chevron motif embroidered short dress paired with a white georgette skirt makes me wonder why.

Saoirse tends to gravitate toward a more whimsical aesthetic in general, which isn’t Nicolas Ghesquière’s usual MO, but there’s an element of “meet me halfway” here, so it’s likely the union is collaborative.

I love how simple this is because it lets her beauty shine through.

Some of you may be looking at this and saying that her 2023 Academy Museum Gala look was her best in Louis Vuitton, but we have a lot more on the horizon.

Louis Vuitton Silver sandals.

Stylist: Elizabeth Saltzman.

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images


FTC Disclaimer: Keep in mind that I may receive a commission when you click on the links and make a purchase. However, this does not affect my reviews.

(TagsToTranslate)Berlin Film Festival

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin11 hours ago
0 55 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Actress Alexandra Daddario’s Visit Highlights Broadway Square Skating Rink’s Popularity – Inforum

January 5, 2024

Bianca Sensori and Kanye West Show PDA as She Wears Sexy Outfits – Hollywood Life

January 7, 2024

Honoring those offbeat, off-kilter and off-putting screen moments

1 day ago

An interview with the stylist and singer dubbed by Rihanna

January 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button