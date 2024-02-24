Jenna Ortega wants to feel in control

Jenna Ortega – 75th Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 – Getty

Jenna Ortega wants to feel “more in control.”

The Wednesday actress is “very attentive to people” and regrets not having a “strategic way” of considering her career when she was younger.

Asked what she would like to do differently in her career, she told Vanity Fair magazine in its 2024 Hollywood issue: “I’m very much a people pleaser. I like to say I’m not anymore, but I am. I want to feel a little more in control of my experiences. When I was younger, I was so happy to be part of the conversation that I didn’t really play strategically. Not that you have to. I would have liked to have felt more empowered in my identity from a young age. »

The 21-year-old actress – who has been working for 10 years – also regrets having such narrow-mindedness and wishes she had more time to step back and have fun.

She said: “I think I fell into patterns where I took myself too seriously and couldn’t find balance in my life. When I was a kid, I didn’t think about sleepovers, friends and proms. »