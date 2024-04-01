Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Catches Air at 2024 Oscars in Breathtaking Couture Gown with Butterfly Sleeves: WATCH WATCH

Photo of Admin Admin57 mins ago
0 43 2 minutes read

Hailee Steinfeld arrived without boyfriend Josh Allen, wearing an Elie Saab couture gown.

<p>Mike Coppola/Getty</p> <p> Hailee Steinfeld has an epic style moment at the 2024 Oscars.” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/lQbJdqZBREfb.ALjkq9PVw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com /en/people_218/4d0495e1ce7bebd32cef5b3a48d03185″/></p> <p>Mike Coppola/Getty</p> <p> Hailee Steinfeld has an epic style moment at the 2024 Oscars.” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/lQbJdqZBREfb.ALjkq9PVw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MA–/https://media.zenfs.com /en/people_218/4d0495e1ce7bebd32cef5b3a48d03185″ class=”caas-img”/></p></div> </div> </div> <div class=

Mike Coppola/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld has an epic style moment at the 2024 Oscars.

Hailee Steinfeld is a high-fashion goddess who needs a 2024 Oscar.

On Sunday, the actress – whose film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Nominated for Best Animated Feature — enter the star-studded ceremony in an Elie Saab couture gown from the just-debuted spring/summer 2024 collection.

The pastel blue design featured a pleated skirt and a scarf draped around her décolleté. Steinfeld, 27, made a show entrance by throwing up her butterfly sleeves for the cameras. Gilded leaf appliqués cover the entire design, including the sweetheart neckline and wrist cuffs.

Her glam included a slicked-back updo that showcased her sparkly earrings and a mauve, smoky eye.

<p>Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty </p> <p> Hailee Steinfeld wears an Elie Saab gown to the 2024 Oscars.” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/t2ZxnCXWSiJwWy8QpnxL6g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/ en/people_218/5f5606b6da144e38899d41426af853a4″/></p> <p>Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty </p> <p> Hailee Steinfeld wears an Elie Saab gown to the 2024 Oscars.” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/t2ZxnCXWSiJwWy8QpnxL6g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTY0MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/ en/people_218/5f5606b6da144e38899d41426af853a4″ class=”caas-img”/></p></div> </div> </div> <div class=

Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Hailee Steinfeld wears an Elie Saab gown to the 2024 Oscars.

RELATED: 2024 Oscar Nominations: Barbie, Oppenheimer And American Fiction Among the nominees – see the full list

Steinfeld arrived alone without her boyfriend, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The couple, who were engaged in May 2023, have yet to make their red carpet debut and continue to maintain secrecy around their romance.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Steinfeld and Allen’s relationship is “serious.”

The insider said the couple “always planned to spend more time together after her season ends,” adding that things are going “really well.”

“They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page through it all,” the source said.

<p>Mike Coppola/Getty</p> <p> Hailee Steinfeld channels glam without boyfriend Josh Allen at the 2024 Oscars.” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/l5SrsDNeYGNNLrufcueSkQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTQyMDtoPTY0OA–/https://media.zenfs.com .com/en/people_218/e12fc97b5f2beeaa501fc417990ddc26″/></p> <p>Mike Coppola/Getty</p> <p> Hailee Steinfeld channels glam without boyfriend Josh Allen at the 2024 Oscars.” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/l5SrsDNeYGNNLrufcueSkQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTQyMDtoPTY0OA–/https://media.zenfs.com .com/en/people_218/e12fc97b5f2beeaa501fc417990ddc26″ class=”caas-img”/></p></div> </div> </div> <div class=

Mike Coppola/Getty

Hailee Steinfeld arrives at the 2024 Oscars without boyfriend Josh Allen to channel goddess glam.

RELATED: Everything to Know About the 2024 Oscars

Earlier this awards season, Steinfeld proved her fashion prowess at the 2024 Golden Globes, where she had a pretty-in-pink moment that gave us a major Audrey Hepburn look. Breakfast at Tiffany’s vibes

She turned heads in a custom bubblegum pink Prada column gown, black gloves and sparkling Boucheron jewels, as well as a high bun with face-framing bangs.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s Relationship Timeline

<p>Jon Kopaloff/WireImage</p> <p> Hailee Steinfeld in Custom Prada at the 2024 Golden Globes.” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/3Hd8DLoEi5_DCdMUb9QSiQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTQyMDtoPTY0OA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/ people_218/3e3721de1ef7eb65ef35bd48a5d8a8a8″/></p> <p>Jon Kopaloff/WireImage</p> <p> Hailee Steinfeld in Custom Prada at the 2024 Golden Globes.” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/3Hd8DLoEi5_DCdMUb9QSiQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTQyMDtoPTY0OA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/ people_218/3e3721de1ef7eb65ef35bd48a5d8a8a8″ class=”caas-img”/></p></div> </div> </div> <div class=

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Hailee Steinfeld in custom Prada at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Then, Steinfeld headed to Paris Fashion Week with her man, pulling a style 360 ​​in a modern mini skirt and trench coat at Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show.

She and the NFL star were spotted on two date nights, including a Miu Miu afterparty on March 5.

They even enjoyed a dinner date the night before, and all was well until Alan, 27, unexpectedly suffered a wardrobe malfunction. In case you missed it, Allen was caught getting out of a car with a shirt or jacket around his waist, which he shared on X (previously on Twitter) as he decided to hide the rip in his pants. This is life!

The 96th Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theater on ABC on Sunday, March 10, at 7pm ET.

For more people news, be sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on people.

(TagsToTranslate)Hailee Steinfeld

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin57 mins ago
0 43 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Emma Stone: Before Poor Creatures, She Convinces Everyone With This Film Available On Netflix – Cinema News

January 24, 2024

The day Penelope Cruz had to do Salma Hayek’s hair and makeup in the dark for the premiere

5 days ago

Adele’s incredible physical evolution, from her beginnings to today

January 31, 2024

Ed Sheeran celebrates seven years of “Divide” album and gives a nod to Rihanna

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button