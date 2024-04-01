Hailee Steinfeld Catches Air at 2024 Oscars in Breathtaking Couture Gown with Butterfly Sleeves: WATCH WATCH

Mike Coppola/Getty Hailee Steinfeld has an epic style moment at the 2024 Oscars.

Hailee Steinfeld is a high-fashion goddess who needs a 2024 Oscar.

On Sunday, the actress – whose film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Nominated for Best Animated Feature — enter the star-studded ceremony in an Elie Saab couture gown from the just-debuted spring/summer 2024 collection.

The pastel blue design featured a pleated skirt and a scarf draped around her décolleté. Steinfeld, 27, made a show entrance by throwing up her butterfly sleeves for the cameras. Gilded leaf appliqués cover the entire design, including the sweetheart neckline and wrist cuffs.

Her glam included a slicked-back updo that showcased her sparkly earrings and a mauve, smoky eye.