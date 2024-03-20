Wait till you see these new pictures of Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen And Hailee Steinfeld Shows no signs of slowing down.

While photos of canoodling with Alan Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse The actress went viral last July, sending both Bills Mafia and Steinfeld fans into a frenzy. At the time, Allen was angered by the paparazzi’s aggressive actions, saying on the Pardon My Tech podcast last July that he felt “This great feeling. Insecurity and no privacy.”

Although many didn’t think they would survive the public scrutiny, it seems the couple is getting more and more serious by the day.

Ash Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Getty Images/Canva

An insider said recently people,

“They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page through it all.”

But since the NFL season ended, we’ve been seeing more and more of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld in the spotlight. The famous pair were spotted by paparazzi at the AFC Championship on Sunday and vacationed together in Paris. There were rumors that Steinfeld and the Bills QB would make their red carpet debut at the Oscars (disappointingly, she attended the event alone).

Regardless, it looks like Josh Allen is getting more comfortable with being in the public eye with his A-list girlfriend, and the couple’s most recent pictures together prove it.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen look extremely happy in Los Angeles

The celebrity couple were photographed in LA last Friday looking very much in love, talking and laughing with big smiles on their faces after a recent shopping trip.

How beautiful are they?

We’re not sure if we’ve seen Josh Allen look more relaxed and happy—definitely not in a long time, at least.

We don’t want to guess what’s in the cards for these two, but celebrity gossip often hints Kay Allen and Steinfeld may even get engaged in 2024.

Bottom line- it looks like Josh and Haley are here to stay, and we’re on board.