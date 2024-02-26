Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal can’t save this sci-fi drama

A film that brings together Saoirse Ronan And Paul Maskall, Two actors whose talent has been confirmed over the years, Conspiracy of course! At the age of 29, the girl already has a great filmography. And so she received her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the age of just 13 for the film come back to me By Joe Wright, she continued to improve her performance. She mainly acted in feature films Hanna, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Lady Bird, Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots Or Daughters of Doctor March. As for Paul Mescal, although he only recently started his acting career, he quickly made a strong impression with the series. ordinary people In 2020. Then we saw him inside The Lost Daughter Or Afterson In a movie theater. It is also expected in 2024 Gladiator 2 by Ridley Scott, where he played the role of Lucius. Thus both actors respond to each other in the film the enemy, now available on Prime Video. But is it worth the detour?

the story of the enemy

Based on the novel of the same name by Ian Read, the enemy Begins in 2065 with Han (Saoirse Ronan) and Junior (Paul Mescale), a couple living as recluses on a secluded farm for seven years. They live a quiet life farming the land that has been in Junior’s family for generations. But their daily lives are turned upside down when a stranger, Terence (Aaron Pierre), shows up at their door with surprising news. Junior was randomly selected to go to an experimental space station orbiting the Earth for two years. If the couple has reservations about breaking up, Terence explains that a robot with Junior’s body and consciousness will take his place when he’s gone so that Hen won’t be alone. Are they willing to risk their relationships and perhaps their personal identities for a chance to survive in the new world?

Our review the enemy

An intimate drama with a science fiction backdrop

Opening on a world ravaged by climate change, the film shows the planet becoming increasingly desolate. Humanity is therefore forced to look to the stars in search of hope for the future. the enemy Taking place in a secluded corner of the Midwest of the United States, we are taken by the images. When we see what the earth has become, and with the scenes that take place in the old house, we sometimes feel suffocated. Dry landscapes and warm tones enhance this feeling. However, the shots of landscapes stretching as far as the eye can see are so beautiful that they welcome us with a breath of fresh air. So the cinematography is perfectly highlighted the enemy. If the book is described as a psychological thriller and horror fiction with a science fiction background, this last part is really minimal in the film. the enemy More of an intimate drama indeed.

An intimate exploration of a marriage that is running steamy

The film thus explores the evolution of a marriage and relationship that crumbles in an uncertain world. Junior repeats the same pattern day after day and does not deviate from his routine. It feels stuck in the past, which is emphasized by the settings and the clothes of the characters that make us almost forget that the plot takes place in the future. Hen struggles and suppresses her true feelings. She wants more but can’t accept herself or trust him until Terence arrives. When the latter accompanies the couple to prepare for Junior’s departure, he forces him to undergo various tests. But above all, she asks the couple many intimate questions so that the AI ​​(artificial intelligence) replica of the husband is as perfect as possible. A situation that further complicates the heroes’ relationship, even though they feel love for each other. This shows what happens if we no longer listen to the needs of others, or if desires no longer align. With Terence’s questions, they finally discover more about what they really feel and want.

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Meskal give magnificent and poignant performances

If this intimate exploration remains poignant, it is unfortunately undermined by the extremely slow pace. The film moves forward and the plot does not stop. It’s only towards the end of the film that we get a taste of following again during a successful turnaround the enemy. But quickly approaching this feat, the finale will probably leave some viewers with more questions than answers. If the visuals are weak, as are some uninteresting dialogues, Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal’s performances are undeniably excellent. Their on-screen chemistry is undeniable and their performances are full of emotion. With its narrative flaws, the film will not remain in our memories for long. However, the conclusion proves more psychological and raises questions about the nature of humanity and artificial humanity, haunting us even after watching!

trailer for the enemy

where to look the enemy In streaming?

film the enemy Available January 5, 2024 on Prime Video in France with Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal.