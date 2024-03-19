Photo – Sharon Stone, 66 years old: She causes a stir with a new haircut

Sharon Stone was incredibly eloquent. The 35th edition of the GLAAD Media Awards took place on Thursday March 14 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Among those in attendance, Chloe Bailey, Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Bailey made the trip. But, it was Sharon Stone who created a sensation during her appearance on the event’s red carpet. For the occasion, the 66-year-old actress, who plays actress Neece Nash as Stephen F. Kolzak was on hand to present the award, revealing a brand new haircut.

A chic and assertive pixie cut with large strands swept to the side. While she usually wears dark blonde, Sharon Stone revealed, this time, a two-tone coloring over her emerging white hair. An elegant and classy cut that perfectly matches her Rami Al Ali look, topped off with a stunning cape. Makeup-wise, she highlighted her blue eyes with black eyeliner. She also opted for lip gloss and a touch of pink blush on her cheeks.

© Walter / Bestimage

How to maintain your short hair?

Pixie cut, square or unstructured bolish cut… short hair is far from going out of fashion, but it must be maintained so that it remains perfect. So visits to the hairdresser should be regular, at most once every three months. In terms of care, it is also advisable to pamper them by adding a care oil like Elixir Orofluido to Revlon brand argan oil. To guarantee the hold of the short cut, you can use a fixing spray like Maria Neela’s Styling Spray to hold it. Finally, don’t forget hydration by using masks and conditioners rich in restorative active ingredients. It’s not because you have short hair that you can’t wear styling accessories like berets, headbands, headbands, or even head jewelry. Many ways to style your short hair.

Photo credits: Walter / Bestimage