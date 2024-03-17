Emma Stone’s Improbable Double Photobomb Puts on Lipstick Mid-Oscars

Willem Dafoe, Charlize Theron and Emma Stone at the Oscars, March 10, 2024.

CharliesAfrica official Instagram



Charlize Theron shared a selfie of her friend Emma Stone at the Oscars. The big winner of the evening couldn’t escape the little jokes between the actors.

There’s definitely something special about selfies at the Oscars. After the success of one taken by Ellen DeGeneres that was shared more than 3.4 million times, it’s Emma Stone’s turn to sign a funny photo.

The actress won an Oscar this March 10 for her role Poor creatures, is immortalized with lipstick on when Charlize Theron goes into the background to “photobomb” the shot. In the third shot, we see actor Willem Dafoe, smiling, observing the scene and tilting his head slightly to stay in the frame.

A photo that underlines the objects of Jador’s muse by Dior, who also enjoyed publishing a series of photos with host Guillermo, captioned: “Oh and I got married!”.

Emma Stone’s selfie also testifies to the relaxed atmosphere that reigned at the event. Where many events dedicated to the awards seem stuck or even a bit boring, Hollywood stands out from the crowd by always showing a great bond between the guests but also nice details like pizza or burgers delivered during the break.

Finally, this photo provides a nice promo for the outfits worn by the two actresses. Indeed, both Emma Stone and Charlize Theron opted for diamond jewelry, Louis Vuitton for the former and Boucheron for the latter, from ear to toe. Double coupe for a nice publicity stunt.