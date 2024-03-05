Johnny Depp may return but he will be disappointed

Not long ago, Johnny Depp was kicked out of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga by Disney following legal troubles surrounding his affair with Amber Heard. Could this be a distant memory?

Whether we like it or not, it’s a fact: Johnny Depp is the face of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga. And it’s hard to imagine the films continuing without the presence of Jack Sparrow, a character who has left a huge mark both in the history of cinema and in global pop culture. Since his firing, Disney regrets it because the production knows that many fans are clamoring for his return.

Depp back in Pirates of the Caribbean?

Disney plans to bring back Johnny Depp for the sixth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga. But things may turn out differently than fans expect. As development continues on Pirates of the Caribbean 6, reports are surfacing about Depp’s possible return, not as the lead star, but in a supporting role…

According to Daniel Richtman, the ever-so-informed journalist, Disney plans to revive the franchise with a new cast to continue the legacy of the iconic blockbuster. Thus, Johnny Depp may be invited to reprise his iconic role of Jack Sparrow. But only in supporting appearances, he occupied the limelight in earlier films. This would be a way for Disney not to lose too much face, while avoiding a 180 degree turn.

This strategy follows a reflection on Saga’s future direction. Where younger actors will take the helm. This was fueled by rumors that Ayo Adebiri was being considered as Depp’s replacement, possibly playing a character inspired by real-life pirate Anne Bony.

Despite past controversies, a source close to Johnny Depp said the actor would be open to collaborating with Disney if the project proves to be a good fit. The sentiment is apparently shared by industry figures, including former Disney executive and producer Jerry Bruckhammer, who has expressed his desire to see Depp reprise his iconic role.

However, Depp’s return raises questions about the consistency and effort required, especially if he has to settle for a supporting role. Furthermore, we imagine that the check should be huge.