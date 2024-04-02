Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator: Redeem all codes to get free rewards
Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator: Redeem all codes to get free rewards
Immerse yourself in the world of Anime Fruit Simulator, a Roblox game where you play as an adventurer in search of demonic fruits with extraordinary powers. Explore the islands to get the rarest and most famous fruits, battle formidable enemies and battle powerful bosses.
Since its release in 2022, Anime fruit simulator Roblox was extremely successful, becoming one of the most popular games. Its addictive gameplay, variety of fruits and numerous regular updates have contributed to its popularity.
Anime Fruit Simulator is a game that is easy to pick up, but hard to master. Its simple and intuitive gameplay makes it accessible to players of all levels. The variety of fruits and abilities available provide high replayability and allow players to create unique strategies. Anime Fruit Simulator developers regularly add new content to the game, such as fruits, islands, enemies, and events. This keeps players interested and ensures a richer and more entertaining gaming experience.
Active Redeem Codes (April 2024)
- BrokenSuffix
- FruitAnimeWorld
- SantaFruit: Rewards
- OneHourOfBoosts: Rewards
- new_game???: Rewards
- Bugfix: 2x gems and 2x coins for 15 minutes
- EGG-CELLENT!: Level 1 Easter Fruit, 2x Gems and 2x Coins for 15 minutes
- Optimized: 10 spins
- Dungeon!: 15 turns
- Awakening!: 15 rounds
- Freedragon!: 10 rounds
- Secretfruits: 10,000 Gems
- IWantSpins 🙂 10 spins
- TWITTERgang!: 10 laps
How to use codes?
- Launch Anime Fruit Simulator on Roblox.
- Click on the orange text field on the left side of the screen.
- Enter the activation code in the text box.
- Click on “Accept” button.
- Enjoy your rewards!
Advice
- Make sure you follow all the characters while entering the code.
- Redeem code is valid only once per account.
- New codes are released regularly by game developers. Follow them on social networks so you don’t miss anything!