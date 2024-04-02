Roblox Anime Fruit Simulator: Redeem all codes to get free rewards

Immerse yourself in the world of Anime Fruit Simulator, a Roblox game where you play as an adventurer in search of demonic fruits with extraordinary powers. Explore the islands to get the rarest and most famous fruits, battle formidable enemies and battle powerful bosses.

Since its release in 2022, Anime fruit simulator Roblox was extremely successful, becoming one of the most popular games. Its addictive gameplay, variety of fruits and numerous regular updates have contributed to its popularity.

Anime Fruit Simulator is a game that is easy to pick up, but hard to master. Its simple and intuitive gameplay makes it accessible to players of all levels. The variety of fruits and abilities available provide high replayability and allow players to create unique strategies. Anime Fruit Simulator developers regularly add new content to the game, such as fruits, islands, enemies, and events. This keeps players interested and ensures a richer and more entertaining gaming experience.

Active Redeem Codes (April 2024)

BrokenSuffix

FruitAnimeWorld

SantaFruit: Rewards

OneHourOfBoosts: Rewards

new_game???: Rewards

Bugfix: 2x gems and 2x coins for 15 minutes

EGG-CELLENT!: Level 1 Easter Fruit, 2x Gems and 2x Coins for 15 minutes

Optimized: 10 spins

Dungeon!: 15 turns

Awakening!: 15 rounds

Freedragon!: 10 rounds

Secretfruits: 10,000 Gems

IWantSpins 🙂 10 spins

TWITTERgang!: 10 laps

How to use codes?

Launch Anime Fruit Simulator on Roblox.

Click on the orange text field on the left side of the screen.

Enter the activation code in the text box.

Click on “Accept” button.

Enjoy your rewards!

