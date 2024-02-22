Roblox developers made a record $741 million in revenue last year

According to company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reported by Bloomberg, the developer’s revenue rose 19% from last year’s $623.9 million.

Since 2006, Roblox has provided developers with the tools to create millions of games for a wide range of experiences on desktop and mobile devices. Developers earn money when players use the platform’s digital currency Robux to purchase any digital item in the game. Currently, the rate is $0.0035 for every robux spent in-game.

Last year, nearly 100 games on the platform reported more than US$1 million in sales revenue each, with nine titles generating at least US$10 million. Of the 12,000 developers who traded Robux for real currency, about 3,500 earned more than $10,000 and about 750 earned more than $100,000.

The platform has left behind its early days, when games were created by tech-savvy kids, with more than half of players under the age of 16. However, given the growing popularity of the platform, professional game studios have started catering to Roblox players.

Additionally, Los Angeles-based GameFame Studios raised $25 million to build Roblox games in 2022. With an average of nearly 68 million daily active users and revenue of $3.5 billion last year, the company has a strong foundation thanks to its innovative platform, engaged community and its healthy finances.

Roblox is available on Windows, MacOs, iOS, Android, Steam Deck (currently $1,182 on Amazon), Nintendo Switch and more.