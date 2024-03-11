Despite the nerfs, this champion remains at the top of the League of Legends meta!

Image credit: Riot Games

The biggest issue is the current balance in League of Legends Overpowering certain shooters/shooter builds. For more than a month, characters who can wear these items have been very popular, to the point that it was It is common to see them on almost every lane. This is the champion who explains fashion the most Arguably the new TF, whose buffs on the AD build completely broke it during the week. He was far from the only champion in this case, and other shooters managed to do well, Like Wynn who was very strong and more popular than usual on the topplane. Most champions have One or more nerves are eatenBut still the youngest is still doing very well.

Is Smolder the best champion right now?

The new champion made his place in the meta very quickly. Released on patch 14.2, Dragonnet initially had some problems integrating into the meta with a fairly low winrate during the early days, before becoming one of the picks of the moment. Riot Games nerfed it a bit at 14.3*, pushed it more at 14.4, and added a level during 14.5. Despite this, Smolder still looks strong Over 53% winrate at Emerald rank and above, while 55% is restricted in games.

*Changes to Smolder on 14.3 don’t appear in the patchnotes, but its base AD went from 56 to 55 and its AD gain per level went from 2.5 to 2.3.

The real problem with Champion is that he doesn’t There is no real weak moment in the game. Be that as it may Far from being the most dangerous champion, His skill and good basic AP damage allow him At best to completely control the lane in terms of minions, and at worst to farm safely. It happens A real threat from the midgame and its first items (boot + 1 item), and Its infinite measure Allowing him to remain a huge threat throughout the game.

What shocks players the most? Smolder skill damage. Champion’s gameplay is closer to a mage game than a shooter, and that’s possible To get good or very good results with it without having to auto-attack (Although successfully placing them is better and necessary to fully master the champion). Although he has played less in these positions, so has Smolder Respectable results in Topplane (51% WR) and midlane (50.5%). Despite the fact that his full kit and some of his base figures received nerfs after his release, Smolder Still the best ADC in the game, And it seems doomed to receive new nerfs on 14.6.

End game for TF?

Twisted Fate was also in Riot Games spots, and Very expensive price on 14.5. At first, the nerve seemed very effective, maybe even a little too much. His winrate in the botlane has gone from 54% to 48%. However, players have few Adapted the build and runes, the summoner also casts spells in certain situations, and has since returned TF to 50% On the boatlane.

The The build AD is always correct on the topplane With a winrate of 51.5% on the current patch, which is still a far cry from the previous patch’s 55%. in midlane, This build has more or less been replaced by the AP build (If it still works, there is now more TF AP in the middle than TF AD, when it was the opposite at 14.4), and It is on this lane that he has the best win rate today (51.7%).. Although the champion currently seems less strong than the previous SoloQ patch, it can still receive new nerfs if it dominates pros.