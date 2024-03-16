Get Fortnite Midnight Scythe ax for free by spending V-Bucks! It’s now or never, don’t miss out on this exclusive offer!

Fortnite players can get free Midnight Sith pickaxes by purchasing V-Bucks gift cards. Epic Games always offers its player base various ways to earn or collect cosmetics. PlayStation users regularly get free skins or picks with PS packs, and a new pack has just been released, including Lee’s Scorch skin. The skin is also available in a LEGO version with a back accessory and all PS+ owners can pick it up for free from the PlayStation Store.

During the Christmas event, Epic allows players to earn more than fourteen free cosmetics by completing challenges or opening gifts. Over the past three years, Epic has given away two new free skins during the event, as well as pickaxes, back accessories, raps, dances and more. Other cosmetics are also available through promotions such as buying console packs.

This time, Epic Games is giving players the Midnight Sith pickaxe, here’s how to get it for free. Any player who buys a V-Bucks gift card can get the Midnight Sith pickaxe for free. You will need to collect V-Bucks gift cards from March 18 to April 14, 2024. An Epic Games account is required to get the Midnight Scythe pickaxe and only one code can be used per account. Eligible countries are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom and United States.