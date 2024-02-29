The LFL has its first pentacle of the 2024 season, an achievement Kadui signed Smolder.

In a match against Gameward, BDS Academy botlaner Kedui scored the first pentacle of the 2024 LFL season. Piloting the Smolder with extraordinary skill, the German destroyed the opposing lines, thus ending GW’s very last hopes in the game.

A fiery end to the game

Wednesday February 28 was the first day of week seven of the LFL Spring Split 2024. The ten teams competing for the title of French champion resumed competition in the Summoner’s Rift. As the regular season draws to a close, every match becomes crucial to qualify for the playoffs. In fact, only six out of ten teams will have a chance to continue in the elimination stage. Among them, BDS Academy and Gameword faced off in a particularly intense match earlier in the evening.

The highlight of the game was an incredible pentakill by BDS Academy’s ADC Kedui playing Champion Smolder. The feat, not only the first pentakill in the LFL for the 2024 season, but also the second of Kadui’s career, occurred during the final team fight at GW Base, around the 32nd minute of the game. Having already managed to secure Nashor, the BDS Academy launched a final assault against the Gameword base. Steelback and his team failed to counterattack effectively, falling away one by one without succeeding in securing their nexus or repelling the enemy’s onslaught. Kedui expertly finished the game with a Pentakill, sealing the match with a perfect KDA of 12/0/3.

— OTP LoL (@OTP_LoL) February 28, 2024



Since his introduction to the live servers on January 31 and his arrival in competition since mid-February (with the exact date fluctuating depending on the different leagues), Smolder has quickly left his mark on the world of League of Legends. With 16 of the 34 pentacles recorded by Leaguepedia since his introduction, Smolder has clearly demonstrated his great influence and popularity in competitions, showing the champion’s significant footprint in the competitive landscape, especially in the late game.