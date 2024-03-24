Rihanna concert: We know which smartphone with incredible zoom filmed her performance

A few days ago, Rihanna gave a private concert in India on the eve of the wedding of the son of the country’s billionaire. If the superstar’s performance caused a lot of discussion for several reasons, after the appearance of the video that went viral on social networks, one question divided Internet users: what model of smartphone could have filmed the singer zooming from such a long distance? SFR News An investigation was conducted.

Rihanna’s most die-hard fans definitely couldn’t miss this event. On Friday March 1, the Barbados superstar performed on stage, his first concert in eight years. We owe this private service to Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the ninth richest person in the world. Forbes. Although the event, which marked the billionaire’s son’s pre-wedding ceremony, took place in a private setting, the images quickly went viral on social networks. Among them, a video sparked an unexpected debate around the smartphone used to immortalize the scene…

First of all, let’s clarify that this video belongs to a French internet user named Joh Maas. A fan of Rihanna, present at the big event in Jamnagar, western India, filmed several highlights of the 36-year-old singer’s performance. On the video in question, Rihanna performs her passage All of the lights, hit by kanye west dating from 2010. It is only at the end of the video that we realize that the emerging cameraman, whom we thought was very close to the scene, is actually standing very far away. So he used his smartphone’s zoom, and the latter is almost worthy of a professional camera. But then, which smartphone is it?

When Samsung fans took over the event

At first, many Internet users immediately guessed that it was a smartphone from the South Korean manufacturer Samsung, mainly on the social network X (formerly Twitter) but also on Instagram and Reddit. If fans of the brand were more inclined towards the GalaxyS23 Ultra, Samsung’s official Brazilian X account confirmed that the performance Riri Filmed using the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Rihanna concert: Viral video filmed by iPhone 13 Pro Max

But the above tweet (X) has since been deleted by Samsung Brazil. The reason? It is not only the model of the Korean firm that filmed the XXL performance of the pop star, but the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The owner of the video says this time, facing the disbelief of some Internet users, he wanted to prove his words with supporting images:

So it’s a nice, unexpected announcement for a brand with a bitten apple, which brilliantly shows that the iPhone 13 Pro Max still has very good days. Even if Apple’s premium model released in September 2021 is not meant to compete with its successors, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a quality smartphone that allows you to film concerts. High definition, even when zooming from (very) long distances.

A great testament to the longevity and quality of smartphones from the Cupertino company!

