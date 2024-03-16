A look at their love story

The rumor had been growing for several months. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are indeed divorced. “People” magazine confirmed the news on Friday, March 8, while the actress may have filed for divorce in July 2023. This was finalized in France last month. A rep for the Israeli-American star says the two ex-lovers are focused on only one thing: the well-being of their children. Aleph, 12, and their daughter Amalia, 7.

According to a source close to the couple interviewed by Paris Match, it is up to them that the actress will agree to stay and live in Paris, where the family is based. When rumors of the couple’s separation were first mentioned, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied continued to appear together. “She wants the transition to be smooth for her kids,” a relative told “People.” “She and Ben love their children and are both committed to being the best parents they can be. Nothing is more important. “

Meeting on the set of “Black Swan”.

So the marriage of the actress and the choreographer lasted for 11 years. It was in 2010 that they met on the set of the film “Black Swan”. Beside him, Natalie Portman discovered Belle and prepared herself in the best possible way for the project, which earned her her first Oscar in 2011. In the same year, the star became the mother of little Aleph, who, a few months later, attended her wedding. His parents.

On August 4, 2012, the couple united on the coast of California. From the United States to France, he moved in 2014 when the choreographer was preparing to take the helm of the Paris Opera Ballet. In the press, Natalie Portman would later admit that she was having trouble adjusting to life away from home. So the couple returned to Los Angeles, and welcomed their little one Amalia in 2017.

At that time, both actors mesmerized the Hollywood red carpet, and showed themselves to be attractive and complex. But in June 2023, despite the first rumors reporting a separation, they announced at a Paris match that they had decided to return to live in France. In our column, Benjamin Millepied gave reasons for this decision, presenting three episodes that provoked family reflection. First “shooting in the parking lot of my company, which lasted for hours”, “false alarm at (his) daughter’s school” Amalia and “(his) school son » killing in the parking lot of Alef. “In Los Angeles, we live a lie behind a golden door. »

