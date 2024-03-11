Harry Styles is ready to start a family

Harry Styles is set to start a family with his girlfriend, Canadian actress Taylor Russell, even though the two lovebirds have been dating for less than a year.

The British singer, who turned 30 on 1er Last February, he no longer wanted the media attention as much as he did in his twenties, even though his solo career has been successful since his split from his group One Direction.



Harry Styles with his Canadian girlfriend Taylor Russell in London.



Photo from Instagram



Since being directed by Christopher Nolan, he has been increasingly acting in front of the camera. Dunkirk.

Sources told DailyMail.com that the star, however, wants to slow down and enjoy life more.

“Harry feels like he’s already lived 10 lives, but one thing’s for sure: his 30s will be nothing like his 20s. He’s enjoyed all the fame he could dream of. Now he’s ready for the next chapter.



Taylor Russell at the recent BAFTA Awards in London.



Mega/Wen



“He’s in love with Taylor. He wants to start a family with her and that’s the next phase of his life.

According to DailyMail.com, Harry Styles’ net worth is estimated at US$190 million.

Over the past eight months, Harry Styles has spent most of his time at Russell’s house. The 29-year-old actress was born in Vancouver. The two stars live in two neighboring houses in the Hampstead Heath district.



Courtesy photo



Last autumn, during a heatwave in London, Harry Styles was photographed stripping down before taking a dip in a lake known as a popular gay meeting place. Due to which a lot of ink was spilled. It must be said that he has never responded to rumors regarding the ambiguity of his sexual orientation.