The Lost City: Brad Pitt was convinced by Sandra Bullock and… his hairdresser

Thanks to Janine Thompson, the actor had a lot of fun during his four days of shooting!

Updated on March 7, 2024: The Secret of the Lost City Comes unencrypted on television, certainly on M6. When it arrived on DVD and Blu-ray, as a bonus, we got several thematic making-ofs, especially videos dedicated to gorgeous settings, whether real (filmed in jungle and village, Dominican Republic) or constructed in a studio. (For example, the large room where the villain, played by Daniel Radcliffe, explains his evil plan to Sandra Bullock).

There is also a lot of talk about the work of stuntmen, whether they are fighting bare-handed or chasing the hero on a motorcycle. Channing Tatum also carried out most of his fights and chased himself, as did Brad Pitt, who invited for a funny cameo to play a man highly trained in multiple martial arts techniques. But how did he end up in this adventure comedy The Team Wants? “Timeless, funny and full of big action scenes” ? Thanks to her on-set dressing table! Here are the details Tatum had to say shortly after discovering his first teaser.

News of December 20, 2021: Unveiled by Paramount last week, the trailer The Mystery of the Lost City (The Lost City in the original version) has a funny surprise: Brad Pitt As an adventurer who is very strong (and generous) right. Just time to do some stunts and get cracking Sandra BullockAnd the star stole the show from his playing partners. Ditto in the film?

“Yes, and we let him do it! Since Channing knows TatumEntertainment Weekly. He came and tore everything up. It’s really funny. When he signed on to play this unique character, who fits perfectly into this strange world, he gave it his all. I had met him before, but working with him was completely different. I couldn’t concentrate. It was as if I had left my body to watch him.”

The magazine says Brad credited his hairstylist Janine Thompson for joining the adventure comedy project. “Hair Stylist” She recently worked with the actor in numerous Hollywood films Once Upon a Time… in HollywoodBy Quentin Tarantino, too With Sandra Bullock on film Unforgivable For Netflix. It was only while discussing with him that the actress decided to agree Replace Lady Gaga Bullet Train, an action film starring Brad Pitt. In return, he made a cameo The Lost City.

A role that only required him to be on set for four days, which is not a first, the magazine says, as he has already shot a cameo for George Clooney. Confessions of a dangerous man or for David Leach, director of Bullet Trainfor Deadpool 2.

After this successful experience, you have undoubtedly recognized a star The Mystery of the Lost City in Bullet Train ? The appearance is also accompanied by a cameo from Brad Pitt, who won over everyone on the set (the bloopers at the heart of the film’s bonuses on Blu-ray often show him frolicking with his playing partners). If you want to know more, we talk about it in detail below, but watch out for spoilers!

Pitch: Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), a brilliant but lonely novelist, is known for her books that mix romance and romance and thriller in exotic settings. Alan (Channing Tatum), model, has spent most of his career playing Dash, the good-looking hero who appears on the covers of Loretta’s books.

While promoting her new novel with Alan, Loretta finds herself kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who is convinced that she can help him find the treasure of the lost city mentioned in his latest work. Determined to prove that he can live up to the hero he plays in the books in real life, Alan sets out to rescue the novelist.

Embarking on a great adventure in the heart of a hostile jungle, this unlikely pair must try to survive and get their hands on an ancient treasure before it disappears forever.

