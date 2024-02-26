Rihanna and A$AP Rocky put on the perfect uniform for when it rains

Paris has been in the rain for almost three weeks. But it seems that Italy is also subject to bad weather. This Friday, February 23, it rained in Venice. Not enough to discourage Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who sketched fashion looks in perfect sync with the weather, while vacationing in Italy. After a shopping session and a nighttime visit to the Doges Palace, the couple was prepared for the rain. While the singer protected herself with a large black umbrella, she wore a navy blue top with loose light blue jeans and a favorite pair of fashion fauna’s flat shoes: crystal-encrusted Alaïa ballerinas. To finish, the superstar opted for a long black coat. Beside him, his companion left the canopy, preferring to shield himself with a gray hooded cape, under which he wore a brown striped suit, a partially undone white shirt, and a pair of black leather shoes. With his communal look, A$AP Rocky was perfectly in tune with the theme. Will it bring this aesthetic back to the fore? As Balenciaga tried to do with Justin Bieber in the spotlight during one of its campaigns in 2021.

It-girl with it-shoes

Meanwhile, it’s Rihanna who rides the most controversial trend in fashion: the ballerina. Once hated and today loved by all fashionable girls, they have become an essential wardrobe accessory. that girl. One model in particular was able to convince them all: Alaina’s ballerina, covered in rhinestones. By the fall of 2023, interest in the brand on Google had tripled, thanks to these very popular flat shoes. According to Rihanna, Ballerina Alaa doesn’t have to wait for sunny days to return to celebrate, she works even in the rain.