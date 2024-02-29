Singer Adele has postponed ten concerts due to health reasons

The public will have to wait a little longer. This Wednesday, February 28, singer Adele announced on the social network that she will not be performing immediately in Las Vegas as part of her “Weekends with Adele” residency. She was forced to Ten dates to cancel in March due to health problems.

The singer made this announcement in a message on the social network where she apologized to her audience. “I love you, I will miss you like crazy I am sorry for the inconvenience ” in a message published on the social network I was sick at the end of the last stage And during my break. I didn’t really get a chance to fully recover before the show started again and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately all of this has affected my voice. And so, on doctors’ orders, I have no choice but to take complete rest.”