Emily Ratajkowski reveals her ‘divorce ring’ was inspired by Rihanna
Emily Ratajkowski has confirmed she used her engagement rings to make her two new ‘divorce rings’ – and says they were inspired by one of Rihanna’s toe rings.
The 31-year-old model, who was given a two-stone engagement ring worth an estimated $90,000 by her ex-husband Sebastian Baer-McClard in 2018, thrilled fans when she showed off her new ring on Instagram on Tuesday to mark their split.
She has since told Vogue: “This ring represents my personal evolution. I don’t think a woman should be deprived of her diamond because she’s lost a man.”
According to Vogue, Emily got the idea to reuse the rings while reading her friend Stephanie Danler’s essay “The Unravelers” in The Paris Review.
Emily added: “(The essay) tells the story of her grandmother’s snake ring, a ring made with different stones from her different marriages. I like the idea of a ring representing one woman’s many lives.
Emily’s “divorce rings” were created in collaboration with her jeweler friend Alison Chemla, creative director of the Alison Lou brand.
