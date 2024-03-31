Entertainment

Emily Blunt hopes for ‘many’ The Fall Guy sequels, and her director reveals the iconic franchise she wants to match

Moviegoers who have plenty of great titles 2024 Movie Schedule to wait including The Fall Guy. The Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt-led action flick seems to be a high-octane love letter to filmmaking and stunt performers. While the film is still weeks away from release, it’s hard not to wonder if it could spawn a spinoff down the road. Well, it turns out that Blunt is actually hoping to do “several” additional installments. Director David Leitch feels the same way and, while discussing his plans, he name-dropped another blockbuster franchise he’d like to match.

Emily Blunt shares thoughts on the future of Fall Guy

One of these Things we know about The Fall Guy It is based on the classic 80’s TV show of the same name, starring Lee Majors. The series managed to tell quite a few stories during its five-season run on ABC. Considering the feature film has a somewhat similar objective, it seems like it could make a sequel that tells stories worthy of the big screen. Emily Blunt was speaking to our sister site, Total movie, when she revealed that she hopes to reprise her role as director Jodi Moreno. However, as she astutely points out, it hinges on a key factor:

We’ll have to see if people like it, you know? I would do a lot of fall guys if I could. It was just so much fun.

