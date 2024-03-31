Emily Blunt hopes for ‘many’ The Fall Guy sequels, and her director reveals the iconic franchise she wants to match

Moviegoers who have plenty of great titles 2024 Movie Schedule to wait including The Fall Guy. The Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt-led action flick seems to be a high-octane love letter to filmmaking and stunt performers. While the film is still weeks away from release, it’s hard not to wonder if it could spawn a spinoff down the road. Well, it turns out that Blunt is actually hoping to do “several” additional installments. Director David Leitch feels the same way and, while discussing his plans, he name-dropped another blockbuster franchise he’d like to match.

Emily Blunt shares thoughts on the future of Fall Guy

One of these Things we know about The Fall Guy It is based on the classic 80’s TV show of the same name, starring Lee Majors. The series managed to tell quite a few stories during its five-season run on ABC. Considering the feature film has a somewhat similar objective, it seems like it could make a sequel that tells stories worthy of the big screen. Emily Blunt was speaking to our sister site, Total movie , when she revealed that she hopes to reprise her role as director Jodi Moreno. However, as she astutely points out, it hinges on a key factor:

We’ll have to see if people like it, you know? I would do a lot of fall guys if I could. It was just so much fun.

She’s definitely right, because if people want sequels they’ll need to show them in theaters. Movies like these certainly don’t come cheap, and Universal Pictures will surely want to see some solid receipts before greenlighting a follow-up. Now it remains to be seen whether the film can finally do well at the box office. However, David Leitch is just as excited as his leading lady.

Here’s what David Leitch has to say about his potential plans for the franchise

The veteran filmmaker has been associated with several successful franchises, having served as a producer. John Wick Films and Directing Deadpool 2, Atomic gold and more. Of course, he probably knows that his latest movie will need to be financially successful if it’s to have a chance at expansion. When it comes down to it, the Bullet Train The director seems to be thinking big, as he wants to match what is apparently a very prestigious franchise as “No.” While talking to Total Film, he said:

I know I want to go on tour with these characters for multiple films. I want numbers of deadly weapons. I love these people so much, and I love these characters too… If I could work in this world with this crew and this cast, Kelly (McCormick – wife and producing partner) and I know very well – Yes, this will be a blast. I hope people want more.

That’s four Lethal weapon Movies (as ranked by us) , and they remain relatively popular among action junkies. It’s not easy to make an action saga like Danny Glover and Mel Gibson, who play mismatched police officers. Still, I certainly appreciate David Leitch’s enthusiasm and, as someone eager to see his new movie, I hope he shines a series of films.

As far as the premise goes, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s action flick is a thriller-sounding one. It centers on aging stunt choreographer Colt Sievers (Gosling), who ends up working as a director for his ex-girlfriend (Blunt). However, production runs into trouble when lead actor Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) goes missing. To prevent his ex from shutting down the movie, Colt takes it upon himself to track down Ryder and gets a lot more than he bargained for. The two main actors have talked about working in the film, with Gosling forced to join due to admiration for the stunt performers, who Back to his time Young Hercules . Meanwhile, Blunt’s role was inspired by her husband John Krasinski, who is also a director.

till now, People have praised The Fall Guy , which premiered at SXSW earlier this month. While that’s not a sure indicator of how the movie will do at the box office, it’s still an early win for the creative team. Here’s hoping Emily Blunt, David Leitch and co. Succeed and be able toLethal weapon Numbers” when it’s all said and done.

Your daily mix of entertainment news

you can see The Fall Guy When it opens in theaters on May 3.