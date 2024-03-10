The first LEGO Fortnite kits are now available

After some downtime, the first LEGO Fortnite LEGO kits are now available as planned, revealing their exact contents and more.

As previously announced, the first two LEGO kits are now available in the Fortnite in-game store. Unlike the various free updates that have been made to LEGO Fortnite since its launch, these LEGO kits are optional add-ons that cost V-Bucks, which can in turn be earned for real money.

Two packs are available but their items can also be purchased individually. You’ll save V-Bucks with the bundles, and note that while the Beef Boss Dürer Burger is featured with the bundle, it’s not included. The character goes well with LEGO kits.

The Beachside Boulevard Pack is 1,900 V-Bucks that includes seven buildings and 44 decorative items. The Dur Burger Bundle is small but worth 41 V-Bucks, which includes three buildings and 2,500 decorative items. A third LEGO kit pack arrives on March 30, based on a castle for 20,000 V-Bucks. You can read more by clicking here.

Once you have collected a LEGO kit, it will be available to view in a new section of the locker tab. Note that the Fortnite Item Shop rotates items frequently, so these LEGO kits may not always be available.

The addition of builds in LEGO Fortnite that cannot be built without spending money has received some disgruntled responses from fans. LEGO Fortnite is now available to play as a free-to-play Fortnite game on consoles, mobile devices and PC.

