Roblox King Legacy: Redeem all codes to get free rewards

After the rest of this announcement

Sail through stormy seas and explore mysterious islands King legacy, an exciting Roblox adventure game inspired by the One Piece universe! Play as a budding pirate and go in search of the legendary devil fruits, fight against fearsome enemies and sharpen your skills to become the ultimate pirate king.

Active Redeem Codes (March 2024)

Accelerate your adventure with these redeem codes that are still active:

YT10K: 30 minutes of EXP x2

Update5: 5 copper keys

ShutdownHotfix: 2 Gold Keys

10KYZX-4LPQ8-WFJ: Resetting statistics

Doubling Experience: 30 minutes of EXP x2

Peodiz10k: 10 gems

Sub2Leepungg: 30 minutes x2 EXP and 10 Gems

2MFAV: Resetting statistics

How to use redeem codes?

Load King Legacy on Roblox.

Tap the “Menu” button at the top left of the screen.

Go to Settings tab

Select the “Codes” tab, located at the bottom of the window

Enter the activation code in the text box.

Press “Enter” or “Validate” button.

Enjoy your rewards!

The fascinating world of King Legacy

King Legacy has captured the hearts of Roblox players since its release in December 2019. Inspired by the famous One Piece manga, its captivating gameplay offers an immersive and emotion-filled experience.

The game offers numerous quests to complete, enemies to defeat and treasures to find. You can explore different islands, face terrifying bosses and sail the seas in your own ship.

One of the most popular aspects of King Legacy is the ability to collect and use Devil Fruits. These fruits give your character extraordinary powers, allowing you to fly, transform into natural elements, or increase your strength tenfold.

King Legacy is an accessible game for everyone, but one that offers depth and complexity that will please even the most experienced players.

Whether you’re a fan of One Piece or just looking for a fun adventure game, King Legacy is a must-play experience on Roblox.

Do not hesitate to experience and experience an extraordinary adventure in the fascinating world of King Legacy!