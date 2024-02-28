Red Bull boss Christian Horner was cleared by an internal investigation of suspicion of misconduct
An independent jury mandated by Red Bull has just found Christian Horner guilty. The Austrian F1 team boss is cleared by this internal investigation of alleged sexual conduct and harassment, without official confirmation. That in no way precludes a possible appeal by the complainant, an employee of the Red Bull team.
It was through a simple, concise press release that Red Bull conveyed the information late Wednesday afternoon: “The independent investigation into the allegations against Mr Christian Horner has now been completed. Red Bull can confirm that the complaints have been dismissed. The complainant can clearly appeal. Red Bull has full confidence in the rigor and impartiality with which this investigation is conducted. »
And the press release added : “The investigation report is confidential and private information about the parties involved and third parties involved in the investigation will also be confidential. Out of respect for those involved, no further comment will be made. Red Bull will strive to uphold the highest standards of industrial relations. »
Uncomfortable during pre-season testing
No details have been released on the content of the charges and Christian Horner’s defense arguments. No more so than at the source of the leak that daily allows the Dutch D Telegraph From February 5, the Red Bull employee launched an investigation against his boss and specifically disclosed the allegations.
Present in Bahrain for the winter tests (February 21 to 23), the team boss took care to wear civilian clothes in the Red Bull garage, staying away from the cameras and remaining discreet in the paddock. While they are denying the allegations leveled against them. On the other hand, he was in official attire while facing the press conference organized by F1, he refused to comment on the ongoing investigation, only hoping for a quick clarification of the file. It’s done now.
A quick resolution wanted by F1 bosses and Red Bull partners. Starting with Ford, the future American engine manufacturer for the Austrian team. In a letter sent to Red Bull, Ford CEO Jim Farley expressed “Our company’s growing frustration with the lack of clarity and lack of resolution surrounding the Christian Horner case. We also regret the lack of transparency in the ongoing investigation regarding us. As a partner, we look forward to the clarification and complete file to know all the ins and outs of the matter.”
Horner is due to arrive late Wednesday afternoon in Manama, Bahrain, where the season’s first grand prix will be held this weekend. We do not yet know if he will continue in his role as team boss as legally, no charges have been brought against him. An image deficit remains which the individual concerned, Red Bull and all team partners suffered.
