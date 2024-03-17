Antoine Combourt replaces Jocelyn Gorvanek on the Nantes bench
Good intentions did not last a night of reflection. Despite joint speeches held inside the locker room after the defeat against Strasbourg (1-3), Jocelyn Gorvanek lost his position as FCN coach, suffering a disastrous sporting record of ten defeats in fifteen matches in all competitions. This Sunday morning’s clean-up will be his last session at the helm of the Canaries club, a position he dreamed of during his three seasons as a player (1995 to 1998) on the shores of Airdrie.
Again on Saturday evening, its leaders tried to envision a future with these technicians whose honesty, professionalism and spirit of dialogue they admired. He felt that the group had not let their coach go. famous “And then replace it with whom? » However, there was an argument that came back “off”, an indication that Jocelyn Gourvanek’s retention was also a wait-and-see solution, before something better came along.
Gourvennec brought back an almost unprecedented harmony during the Valdemar Keita era
They did not look too far, recalling the 2022 Coupe de France winner Antoine Comboire, sacked after four days, four days after the defeat against Toulouse (1-5) at the Stade de France at the end of last season, and after a painful concussion that day. Already, against Strasbourg. It’s a new 180-degree turn for the club: Jocelyn Gorvanek tried to strengthen the team to overcome his aggressive attitude in the week after Pierre Aristoy was sacked after 13 days in Ligue 1, the sometimes exciting play. . But at least he brought back an almost unprecedented harmony internally in the Valdemar Keita era, his eye turned to youth and a real dialogue with the various elements of the Yellow and Green Houses.
With Antoine Comborre, who announced his desire to return to the competition in our columns this Tuesday, there is little chance that relations will be as fluid, as the former central defender maintains a very distant relationship with the Canaries trainers. On the other hand, like Jocelyn Gorvanek, she got on very well with the club’s deputy general director Frank Kita and sporting director Philip Mao. Antoine Comboire’s appointment should be made official before Wednesday, the day the current Road Blockers resume training.
