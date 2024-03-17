Antoine Combourt replaces Jocelyn Gorvanek on the Nantes bench

Gourvennec brought back an almost unprecedented harmony during the Valdemar Keita era

They did not look too far, recalling the 2022 Coupe de France winner Antoine Comboire, sacked after four days, four days after the defeat against Toulouse (1-5) at the Stade de France at the end of last season, and after a painful concussion that day. Already, against Strasbourg. It’s a new 180-degree turn for the club: Jocelyn Gorvanek tried to strengthen the team to overcome his aggressive attitude in the week after Pierre Aristoy was sacked after 13 days in Ligue 1, the sometimes exciting play. . But at least he brought back an almost unprecedented harmony internally in the Valdemar Keita era, his eye turned to youth and a real dialogue with the various elements of the Yellow and Green Houses.