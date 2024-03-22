Nancy captures Red Star, Martigues gains, Cholet wins, Chateauroux continues…

Zapping the national football The Little Prince of the Rock, Immersion in the AS Monaco Elite Group!

An evening that took too long to get going. This Friday evening was actually the 26th National Multiplex of the season. None of the matches ended in a goalless draw, while fifteen goals were scored on the eight pitches involved in the multiplex. At the top of the table, Red Star are held by AS Nancy-Lorraine and could see Niort back on five points this Monday. A draw that does the business of FC Martigues, who return to winning ways after their defeat last weekend and who are six points ahead of the Chardons club. Another top-of-the-standing clash between FC Rouen and Le Mans saw Sang et Or win and move back level with the Red Devils.

Some good operations at the bottom of the table. The Red Lantern, SO Cholet, inflicts himself in pain in Orleans and can allow himself to dream. In the penultimate, SAS Epinal secured a draw against DFCO. GOAL FC and La Berrichonne de Châteauroux, for their part, have won and are breathing in the rankings. Without further ado, find out the 26th National Multiplex results of the season.

National results

Red Star FC – Nancy 1 – 1

Epinal – Dijon 1 – 1

Goal FC – Villefranche 1 – 0

Rouen – Le Mans 0 – 1

Nimes – Marignane Gignac 1 – 1

Orleans – Cholette 1 – 2

Martiguez – Avranches 2 – 0

Sauchaux – Chateauroux 0 – 2

National ranking