OM – PSG: The Zidane clan announces the “complete club”!

Having been heavily advertised in OM’s sights in recent years in the event of a takeover by Saudi Arabia or even PSG who want to lure him, Zinedine Zidane will now be a route under study at the Bayern Munich side. Christophe Dougary, very close to the former star of the French team, gives his view on the subject.

What will the future look like? Zinedine ZidaneFree from his departure real Madrid In 2021? PSG, who have changed coaches several times in recent years, regularly approach the former No.10.French team to offer him the position. in vain For its part, theOm Can be purchased soon bySaudi ArabiaAnd Zidane Marseille would have already given the green light to come and coach at the club if the sale actually goes through in the coming months. But these are not the only options in the market. The Bayern Munich, who have just announced their departure Thomas Tuchel At the end of the season, was thinking of bringing Zidane To change it.

Dugri approves Bayern for Zidane

But asked about this RMC Sport , Christopher Dougari believe that Bayern Mun would be a very good substitute for his lifelong friend: “ Is Zidane taking German lessons? I don’t believe. But later, the German championship is great. The stadiums are full, the championship is wide open… I think all coaches dream of coaching a club like Bayern. Guardiola, the best coach in the world, went there. It’s very straightforward, the coach has the tools, the enthusiasm, the respect for your work… it’s absolutely the best! », the former French international reveals, is still very close Zidane.

