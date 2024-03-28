Recent leaks reveal big surprises

Google is gearing up for the launch of the Pixel 8a, its next “affordable” smartphone. It should be made official during the Google I/O conference in May, so we’ll have to wait until the Pixel 9’s release. The manufacturer’s next premium series will be with the release of Android 15 in the fall, which will probably launch. October.

Over the years, the Mountain View firm has offered two high-end smartphones. A “standard” model and a better equipped Pro variant round out its range with a lightweight (Pixel A) or folding (Pixel Fold) version. The series may experience a change this year with the arrival of the third Pixel 9. According to information from leaker OnLeaks in partnership with 91Mobiles, Google will launch the Pixel 9 Pro XL in addition to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

The smartphones seen in previous leaks introduced as the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are actually the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The “XL” model isn’t new to Google, but it disappeared with the launch of the Pixel 5 in 2019. Since that date, Google has always offered a “Standard” model and a Pro version.

Google Pixel 9: 3D rendering of the smallest set

The latest leak focuses on the Pixel 9, the upcoming compact smartphone in the series. The device will have dimensions of approximately 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5 mm and 12 mm thick with the camera block bump. Physically closer to the Pro model (see below), it will have a 6.03-inch screen with a punch to house the front sensor.

Contrary to some hopes, the “smaller” Pixel 9 still won’t make a big leap towards a triple photo sensor. The images only show two rear camera sensors, suggesting that this model will not have a telephoto lens. The features of the Pixel 9 are not known, except that the smartphone will have adaptive touch functionality. It will adjust the touch sensitivity of the screen for screen protection and ease of use with wet fingers.

The series will benefit from Qi2 charging technology, for speeds up to 15W. The Tensor G4 chip is also expected to be seen across the range.

Subscribe to Journal du Geek

Along with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Google Pixel 9 Pro will be smaller

Still according to this new leak, the Pixel 9 Pro will offer a 6.1-inch screen. This model will be much smaller than the current 6.7-inch Google Pixel 8 Pro. It’s a safe bet that Google decides to offer a smaller Pixel 9 Pro to make room for the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL. This model can offer a diagonal of 6.5 inches.

Offering a smaller Pro model is reminiscent of Apple’s strategy with its iPhone Pros. The American manufacturer will have a powerful compact model with a triple photo sensor as well as a larger XL model similar to the Pro Max.