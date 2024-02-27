Pentment in 120 FPS on PS5 and not on Xbox: “It’s just a bug” and it’s happening on Xbox | Xbox

Coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation on February 22, the former Xbox exclusive Pentiment is now playable for more players. However, we were quite surprised to find that the game ran at 120 FPS on PS5, while the Xbox Series X|S version is stuck at 60 FPS. This obviously caused a lot of backlash on the web, forcing the studio to speak out.

It’s just a mistake

In a message posted on Twitter, Josh Sawyer, Pentiment’s game director, explained that it’s a bug, and that Xbox players will also soon be able to benefit from 120 FPS:

120fps will be enabled for XBOX in the next patch. The fact that it is disabled is just a bug.

While Pentiment is certainly not the kind of game where a higher framerate makes a big difference, it’s still funny to see that PS5 players are currently enjoying a better version of the title than Xbox players.

The subject of Microsoft exclusives arriving on other consoles is a touchy subject, and now we hope that this minor hiccup will be rectified quickly.

Pentiment is now playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch, and the title will soon be available for limited run games physical edition. If you don’t know the game, you can find our full test at this address.