POCO X6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A25, Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G or Honor Magic6 Lite

If your budget is limited to 300 euros but you want a remarkable smartphone, we have selected for you POCO X6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A25, Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G and Honor Magic6 Lite models. But which of these, is really for you? We have compared their main technical characteristics so that you can see a little more clearly.

The design of these smartphones, first of all, shows very advanced aesthetic and functional research. The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G has an attractive design for its photo sensors, which are placed with a minimalist approach, just without artificiality. In contrast, the POCO X6 Pro 5G presents its sensors on a plate that appears to extend across the width of the device, at an angle, offering a different visual signature. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G opts for sensor integration in the upper left corner, with a simplicity that does not hinder aesthetics. The Honor Magic6 Lite 5G has a large circle integration on the back, reminiscent of the finish of the watch, giving it a distinct identity and a certain class. In terms of profiles, they vary from flat to slightly rounded, to suit the ergonomic preferences of users. Available colors range from midnight blue, blue and lime for Samsung to black, yellow and gray for POCO, black, blue and white for Xiaomi to black, green and orange (website on specific brand) for Honor, offering a wide range of choices.





In terms of dimensions and weight, these smartphones offer a relatively homogeneous range but with significant nuances. The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G are notable for their similar height (161mm and 161.1mm respectively), which suggests a comparable grip. The POCO X6 Pro 5G, slightly more compact in height (160.45 mm), may appeal to those looking for a little better maneuverability. The Honor Magic6 Lite 5G, with its 163.6 mm, ranks as the largest, offering an increased display area. In terms of thickness, Xiaomi stands out with just 7.6 mm, which promises unparalleled thinness. Weight varies from 174.5 grams for the lightest Xiaomi to 197 grams for the heaviest Samsung.













Regarding the battery, the 5000 mAh capacity is common to Samsung, POCO and Xiaomi, which promises solid autonomy. Honor Magic6 Lite 5G, with its 5300 mAh battery, surpasses its competitors in terms of autonomy. Charging speed varies significantly with POCO as wireless charging is absent on all models.





Which is the best screen and which is the most powerful?





The screens of all four smartphones use AMOLED technology, with sizes ranging between 6.5 inches for the Samsung and 6.78 inches for the Honor, the latter thus offering the largest display surface, with curved edges but also more strength in the smaller face. Difficulties of daily life. The maximum refresh rate is 120Hz for all, ensuring equal visual fluidity. Maximum brightness varies widely, from 1000 cd/m² for the Samsung to 1800 cd/m² for the POCO and Xiaomi, with the Honor falling midway to 1200 cd/m². Thus, POCO and Xiaomi offer a great visual experience, especially in bright outdoor light conditions, followed by Honor and finally Samsung.













The processors used are quite capable for everyday use. Thus, Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is based on Samsung Exynos 1280, POCO Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. RAM and internal storage capacities also reflect this variation, ranging from 6 GB to 12 GB for RAM and 128 GB to 512 GB. The ranking by storage power is not insignificant but POCO, with its high-end processor and high RAM options, could theoretically provide the best performance, followed by Honor, Xiaomi and finally Samsung.













What settings and what connectivity to take photos?





Mobile photography represents an important criterion for choosing a smartphone today. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, POCO X6 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G, and Honor Magic6 Lite 5G have interesting and versatile camera setups. Samsung stands out for its 50-megapixel optically stabilized main sensor, which promises good performance in terms of sharpness and motion blur reduction. Its 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2-megapixel macro sensor complete the package.

POCO X6 Pro 5G raises the bar with a 64-megapixel main sensor that is also optically stabilized, enhancing the ability to capture beautiful details even in low-light conditions. Its configuration is completed by an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor, both 8 and 2 megapixels respectively.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G has a 108-megapixel main sensor. This high resolution means extremely detailed photos. Like its competitors today, it is equipped with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For its part, the Honor Magic6 Lite 5G competes directly with Xiaomi thanks to its 108-megapixel main sensor. Its 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor offers a wide field of view, while the 2-megapixel macro sensor lets you get close to subjects.













Finally, in terms of connectivity, POCO and Honor stand out with Wi-Fi 6, potentially offering higher connection speeds compared to Samsung and Xiaomi’s Wi-Fi 5. The presence of infrared transmitters on POCO and Xiaomi adds a touch of extra functionality, allowing them to be transformed into universal remote controls. Samsung and POCO offer jacks, for users who prefer wired headphones. The location of the fingerprint reader is provided below the screen for Magic6 Lite and POCO X6 Pro while it is installed on the sleep button for the other two.

