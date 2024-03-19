“Nothing positive to say about Electronic Arts” ex-Battlefield boss bitter about yet another failure

It’s sometimes hard to get back into an industry where good ideas aren’t everything.

disappointed

After Markus Lehto, who previously found success thanks to his work on the Halo series, left Bungie, he faced some difficulties in launching a product that pleased both publishers and players.. Remember, in 2020, he released a game called Decomposition with his studio V1 Interactive. However, in a field full of competitors with more shiny armor, the software failed to live up to its lofty ambitions and was quickly forgotten.

After fairly lukewarm reviews (60/100 on Metacritic) and unfortunately no commercial success, V1 Interactive closed its doors. Markus Lehto then took a position at Electronic Arts as general manager of Ridgeline Games, a studio founded to develop single-player campaigns for future Battlefields. All doesn’t go as planned: A little more than two years after his arrival at EA, Markus Lehto got a knock on the door.. As for the employees of Ridgeline Games, they have been hit hard by the wave of layoffs that has rocked the industry, and seen their studio close its doors.

Check out the Xbox Series X on Amazon

Quiet, but not too quiet

Apparently, experiencing frustration, Marcus Lehto hides his bitterness towards the industry less and less.. On X/Twitter, he admitted that so far, he’s been pretty quiet about what happened. The reason is simple: because he has nothing good to say about his former employer, Electronic Arts. “I haven’t said much here because I don’t have anything positive to say about EA, my recent departure, and how many people, including my team, are suffering from massive industry layoffs.Markus Lehto wrote on his official X/Twitter account.

Not saying much here as I don’t have anything positive to say about EA, my recent departure and how many people including my team are suffering due to industry wide layoffs. — Markus Lehto 🇺🇦 (@game_fabricator) March 15, 2024

Silent, perhaps, but his actions are not deceiving. As noted Gamingbolt, A former Ridgeline Games boss who was in charge of Battlefield single player liked a message where American company Electronic Arts was described as “The epitome of corporate greed“Good atmosphere! He also likes messages from Halo fans asking 343 Industries to return their franchise. Following the closure of Ridgeline Games and the departure of Lehto, Criterion Games has taken over the development of the Battlefield campaign. We wish them all the best.