Game news When they were out of stock, they offered 260 PS5s to their employees! Soon, they will be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor

On September 9, 2021, a PlayStation Showcase was held, introducing upcoming games coming to Sony versions, including the then-latest PS5. One of the titles announced was Stellar Blade, earlier Project Eve. If the latter is now expected very soon, at that time there was talk about its developer Shift UP. By acquiring over 260 new consoles from SonyDespite global stock shortages.

A nice gift in the morning

As gamers around the world battled online to order the new PlayStation 5, Hyung-Tae Kim, general manager of SHIFT UP, gave one to each of his 260 employees. The giveaway was intended to celebrate and congratulate its developers for the announcement of Stellar Blade, telling them that they will be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor under the best conditions. This A gift of about $130,000 In addition, would have been straight Sent by Sony itself, Internet users react. We can then read messages expressing that “it was impossible to have a PS5, while a second-rate studio manages to receive more than 200”, while some questioned Sony’s decision.

At that point the console had already been out for almost a year. But while Bloomberg confirmed that getting your hands on the machine for Christmas would still be extremely difficult, Toshiba was planning until 2023, specifically Continued shortage of electronic semiconductors. Despite everything, this out of stock did not stop Sony from selling Around 10 million PS5s by the end of July 2021.

Off-peak years

Stellar BladeNext PS5 exclusive, promises to give you an exciting gaming experience similar to Devil May Cry and Bayonetta, all with a futuristic twist. This is one of the only exclusives of the Sony version, with Rise of the Ronin The year 2024 is declared very quietEndorsed by the big boss of PlayStation, Hiroki Totoki.

When it comes to first-party games, we want to focus on producing high-quality works and developing game services. Although major projects are in development, we are not planning to release new titles from well-established core franchises in the next financial year – Hiroki Totoki

However, and even if that situation is unlikely to change, A new title has been inserted, on February 12, via Sony Interactive Entertainment. named”Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet”, the project looks completely new, which has led to a huge response from players who need exclusives. Other games like Until Dawn Remastered or FPS Concord Expected for 2024, but They are less likely to satisfy the Pro-Playstation.