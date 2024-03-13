The Pau Qubarsi incident shocked everyone!

A star is born. Last night, Pau Cubarsi stole the show from Victor Osimhen, Robert Lewandowski and all the other big names on the pitch at the Louis Companies Olympic Stadium in Montjuic. Starting for the first time in his young career in the Champions League, the 17-year-old was like a fish in water. In recent months, he has joined a group led by Xavi, who played his twelfth match of the season with the professionals. And his performance last night showed that the Blaugrana have a tumor on their hands. However, he would have missed his match as the pressure and odds were strong.

An XXL match

But at the age of 17, the defender more than held his own against the Neapolitans (3-1). He made numerous decisive interventions with impressive calmness. Clean in his resume, he also won 100% of his duels. Voted man of the match by UEFA, he also received the best score from the FM editorial team, an 8. But the teenager, author of the masterclass, surprised everyone. in spain, Sports Surrender “MVP Cubarsí: He eats Osimhen in surprise Champions League debut. The central defender, just 17 years old, stopped the Nigerian, who was a major threat, in his tracks. Pau won duels, advanced intelligently… and made only one marked mistake.”

to read

Barca hit the dreaded jackpot, England stand in for hero Raya

for its part, Mundo Deportivo Also packaged. “Pau Cubarsi, 17, was man of the evening on a day when Barca once again moved into Europe’s eight best teams. Chosen as the MVP of the match for his debut in the Champions League, the young central defender not only received the affection of the stands, “Cu-Cu-Cubarsí”, shouted Cule at the Louis Companies Stadium in Montjuic (…). Love from all the staff – Xavi congratulated him and hugged him – and his teammates. Some, like Ferran Torres, or his teammates from the reserve team like Guieu, Hector Forte or Mark Casado, others encouraged him. Even in Madrid, we congratulated the Barça kid.

A bright future

“Osimhen will have dreams of Qbarsi”Started a Madrid daily Brandwho speaks “Cubarsi phenomenon“. Same for me A.S.Which predicts a great future for him. “Cubarsi, from MVP to national team. The Blaugrana’s central defender continues to surprise and, after being voted Barcelona-Naples’ best player, will be called up by coach Luis de la Fuente. After the meeting, Xavi spoke a few words about his player. “When Cubarsi has the ball, I’m calm, that says it all. He’s not nervous with the ball. His ball release is precious, he knows when to set up play, generate offensive actions, with midfielders and attackers. joins in. It’s fantastic to watch him play. We should be proud of the work La Masia has done.”

In an interview after his XXL match, Cubarsi said: “It was one of the happiest days of my life. After a tough few years for the club we are in the quarter finals. The entire team deserves this award. We are very happy with the work carried out. We have moved from pressure to ambition. We gave everything. As for my game, I play quietly. I want to help the team. I like to come back later, as has always been done here. I go to the duel to win them 100% (…) I am happy. It is an unforgettable day.” There should be more for the young Spanish talent.