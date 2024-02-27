OM: Gasset, secrets of his brilliant method revealed

In: O.M.

By Hadrien Rivayrand

Since the arrival of Jean-Louis Gasset, OM has raised its head. The former PSG assistant coach’s approach has been praised by some of his former players.

OM have decided to trust Jean-Louis Gasset to turn things around by the end of the season. For the moment, the former Montpellier player is flawless with two victories in two matches. Marseille still has a long way to go to recover but already, the Gasset method is very popular and has the merit of promoting the OM group. For some observers, Marseille management made the right choice to relaunch the club at a very difficult moment. It’s not Vitorino Hilton who would say the opposite.

Gassett, OM hit the mark





Meanwhile, a few words were exchanged Marseille Football Club, The former OM or even Montpellier has actually given his opinion on the advent of the gazette and the effectiveness of its method. “He was a coach who had a lot of charisma. He is someone who talks a lot with all the players. This is what makes him a coach who is close to the players. We see it immediately, this Marseille team has changed. Player behavior has changed! Of course, it empowers the players. On the field he gives responsibilities to players he can count on. He has been there for two games, OM conceded an early goal but not much has changed. There is a gasset effect and it can be seen on OM”Vitorino, in particular, suggested Hilton, who thinks the Foxes will be heading in the right direction until the end of the season with a coach like Gassett.