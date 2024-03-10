Biathlon | Soldier Hollow: The foreign press talks about Eric Perot’s victory as much as Quentin Fillon-Maillet’s mistake | Nordic Mag | No. 1 biathlon

Biathlon: Press review after the Soldier Hollow Sprint

During the night from Saturday to Sunday, newsrooms were still lit to report the men’s sprint of the World Cup stage. Biathlon has Soldier HollowIn the USA. “An unknown Norwegian climbs for the first time in his career when Johannes Thingnes bow breaks”.Initially retained from the Norwegian journalist NRKa long brief dated 12:06 am when he spoke of victoryEric Perot, in his tricolor jumpsuit, was about to slip that the young man was half Norwegian. He is the son of two former biathletes, French Frank Parrott and Norwegian tone merit oftedl.

Eric Parrott (FRA) – Manzoni/NordicFocus

Our colleagues at public television, however, focused a little longer Quentin Fillon-Mallet, “even in the match”Until he forgot a penalty lap and got a two-minute extension.

In the opposite house, private TV2surprise Johann-Olav Botton, with its 98 bibs, didn’t go unnoticed either. Like rubbing salt in the wounds of the world number one and his older brother Tarjei on the seventh day (or night, it depends) at the same time.

The French conquerors were not forgotten. He was also entitled to a citation. On the microphone, he said: “It’s huge. It’s a dream come true. That was my goal before this season. »

0Quentin Fillon Mallet (FRA) – Manzoni/NordicFocus.

In Sweden, Grandvalier’s mistake, eventually the thirtieth, stunned reporters. “Fault of the French Star”, title Sportbladet. “Theoretically, if he had done his penalty lap he could have won by maybe 3 seconds. It is clear that this must be extremely disappointing.”analyzed for its part Bjoern FerrySVT Consultant.

on air, Eric Perot His friend came to his aid. “It’s very sad for him. He works very hard and it would have been great to have a triple Frenchman on the podium.He declared, referring to the second locationEmilion Jacqueline. tabloid expression The difference is that it chooses to extend to 3 seconds Sebastian Samuelson Of the top 3.

Across the Rhine, same tone. The two rooms/two environments of the French camp were juxtaposed: “While Eric Perot smiled with the sun, Quentin Fillon-Mallet had a nightmare”.wrote SportschauDas Erste’s legendary show.

Article continues below advertisement













Eric Parrott (FRA) – Manzoni/NordicFocus

In Ukraine, young biathletes from PC-Valendry (Savoie) in any case impressed the editor of the website of the National Biathlon Federation: “(He) not only managed to shoot clean, but also managed to maintain a three-second lead over his more successful compatriot Emilion Jacqueline in the final lap”.He stressed in his traditional test report.

Finally, in Italy, in the column of Fondo Italia, Tommaso Giacomel He said to himself, “Happy for Eric, because this boy is a phenomenon, as I always knew. Today he won his first race, which is not within everyone’s reach. I am happy for him, because he is a very good person, always. is good and we get along very well.”.

Also read

The entire Soldier Hollow World Cup program, the eighth stage of the 2023/2024 World Cup

Gilles Marguet: My best memory… Soldier Hollow

Sophie Chow missed the World Cup at Soldier Hollow

After not being authorized to travel to the United States, Sophie Chauvet confided Nordic Magazine : “I find it incomprehensible when everything was done right”

“It’s up to them to mobilize, to have the energy and resources to do it”: In the Soldier Hollow sprint, Julia Simon and Justin Bresaz-Bouché play a big role in the general race.

In Soldier Hollow, Ingrid Landmark Tendrevold must resist Lisa Vittozzi, Julia Simon and Justine Bresaz-Buchette.

Soldier Hollow: Back from Devil Voort and led by the Bo brothers, Norway wins the last men’s relay of the winter, the Blues (very) off the podium.

“It felt a bit like I was trying to shoot after drinking a beer or two”: Emilian Jacqueline Soldier Suffering from the effects of altitude during the Hollow Relay

Soldier Hollow: Justine Bressaz-Bouchet wins sprint ahead of Ingrid Landmark Tendrevold and Lou Jeanmonot

“It’s a great victory because all the favorites are present”: Justine Bresaz-Bouchet enjoys her success in the Soldier Hollow Sprint

“I’m really proud of this standing shot”: When Lou Jeanmonot pulls off a baroque standing shot to score 10/10 and clinch the podium during the Soldier Hollow Sprint

First career flower for Anna Gendler with sixth place in Soldier Hollow Sprint: “I reached my goal for the season”

In North America, will the French (finally) achieve their first individual World Cup podium this winter?

SOLDIER HOLLOW: After historic world title, French women seek second consecutive small relay globe

Soldier hollow: Italian relay without Dorothea Wierer or Lisa Vittozzi, first in 11 years

Soldier Hollow: Royal, Norwegians win last relay of winter, race to forget for blues

“Collective poor performance”: During the Soldier Hollow relay, the French women’s team almost failed

“It was like a movie”: Julia Kink had a (very) special day for her first elite stint at Soldier Hollow

Sainik Hollow: Fourth place in the relay, the Austrians achieved the best result in their history

Soldier Hollow: First World Cup victory for Eric Perot, sprint winner ahead of Emilion Jacqueline and Johan-Olav Botton

“I’m very inspired”: Sensational Johan-Olav Botton takes his first podium

Biathlon | Soldier Hollow: Top 60 in sprint, junior Arneklev contributes to Norway’s victory in relay 24 hours later

Latest five news

The Nordic editorial team recommends you also read: