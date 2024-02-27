Like Kylian, Ethan Mbappé could join Real Madrid

At the request of the Mbappé family, Real Madrid will now look to lure Ethan in addition to Kylian this summer.

One Mbappé can hide another. According to Spanish broadcast information El Chiringuito, Ethan Mbappé could follow his older brother Kylian to Real Madrid this summer. In any case, the Mbappé family would have asked the leaders of Madrid to investigate the matter, and later accepted the idea of ​​attracting the young (17-year-old) midfielder, under an ambitious contract to PSG. Season and therefore free this summer.

Since the start of the current season, Ethan Mbappé has played three matches for a total of 40 minutes, his first three matches in the pros. Kylian Mbappé will leave Paris-SG at the end of his contract and season, as he announced to Nasser El-Khelafi on the eve of PSG-Real Sociedad (2-0). The Blues captain also explained that to his teammates in Poisey. It was on this occasion that Ethan would have expressed his desire to stay in Paris, when he was asked in front of the group by his coach Luis Enrique. is”I am TT, I. I live in PSG“, in a comment released by, he may have confirmed Parisian . For Kylian, “We all know where that is going“, as Ibrahima Konat said, is to say in real.