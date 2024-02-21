PSG – Real Madrid: The official announcement is set for Mbappé!

Passionate about sports, cinema and television (on and off screen) since childhood, Bernard has been a journalist for 10 Sport since 2018. More skilled with keyboard in hand than ball at his feet, he mainly decides to cover. A beloved sport, criticized and hated at the same time (football) and a sport that is not (wrestling).

Now that Kylian Mbappé’s future is in some doubt, the PSG striker has informed its president of his desire to leave the club once his lease expires. For now, the capital club still hasn’t made the news official, an announcement that should come once the player signs his new lease with Real Madrid.

Seven years later PSG, and countless soap operas surrounding his future, Kylian Mbappé decided to pack up at the end of the season. warned, Nasser al-Khelafi Now the rest of the management can look to the French international’s succession. Outcome of the case Mbappé Inevitably, but no official announcement has been made yet. The Paris Saint Germain And Kylian Mbappé Will wait for certain time to communicate.

Be patient before the official announcement

According to Fabrizio RomanoWe still have to wait before seeing the departure Kylian Mbappé made official. ” I’m told this will happen when Mbappé formally signs a contract with Real Madrid. They are waiting for this move », he explains CaughtOffside .

“A formal contract with Real Madrid has not yet been signed”