Aston Villa – LOSC: Schedule for the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League

Following the draw, the schedule for the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League was announced by UEFA to the participating clubs.

After facing new opponents since the start of the season, LOSC this time face an old familiar in the quarter-final stage of the Europa Conference League: Aston Villa. The big favorites of the competition, the Villans will welcome the Mastiffs at home on April 11 at 9pm, while a week later, they will have to take to the pitch of the Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre Mauroy on Thursday April 18 at 6:45 pm The program made official by LOSC, its social networks Transmits information on These two meetings add to an already complicated calendar and especially the opposition with OM and AS Monaco.

Schedule of upcoming meetings…

Schedule of upcoming matches for Mastiffs with Ligue 1 and the return of European games:

D26 – L1: Stade Brestois 29 – LOSC, Sunday March 17 at 1pm Prime Video

Stade Brestois 29 – LOSC, Sunday March 17 at 1pm Prime Video D27 – L1: LOSC – RC Lanes, Friday 29 March 9 pm Prime Video

LOSC – RC Lanes, Friday 29 March 9 pm Prime Video 1/4 – C4: Aston Villa v LOSC, Thursday 11 April at 9pm

Aston Villa v LOSC, Thursday 11 April at 9pm 1/4 C4: LOSC – Aston Villa, Thursday 18 April at 6:45pm