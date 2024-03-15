Football – PSG

PSG: Real Madrid say no to Mbappé, he rages

Published on March 15, 2024 at 9:00 pm



As le10sport.com has exclusively revealed to you, Kylian Mbappé has left to join Real Madrid this summer. While he dreams of playing in the Olympics, the current PSG resident is currently blocked by the Merengue club, who refused to give him the green light. Asked about the issue, Jerome Roth attacked Real Madrid.

At the end of the contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé decided to leave PSG Freely and freely this summer. As le10sport.com can exclusively tell you, the 25-year-old star is moving on. real madrid, which is in pole position to finalize its transfer. When he dreams of competition Paris Olympic Games This summer, team captain France So permission has to be obtained Florentino Perez To see his wish come true. However, according to Parisian And team President of Real Madrid reported to FFF Nor would he release any of his French players for this OJ.

“Class cannot be purchased”

present at the show Rothen burns This Friday, Jerome Rothen Had a fierce brawl in front Real Madrid. “The target players are mainly French, so I have a problem with this strategy, knowing that Real Madrid can also thank the French players who have enabled it in recent years – and already Zinedine Zidane, Karim Benzema and others. – To win the most beautiful competitions and become the best club in the world rightly. I want to maintain the class of the big clubs, and here I have the impression that they are often lacking. You cannot buy class. I think sending such a letter It shows one’s authority.” Attacked the former left midfielder PSG, Before adding a layer.

“You lose him for a month, so what?”