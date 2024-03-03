Clermont – Ligue 1 – D24 – Eight buses of Marseille supporters were targeted by “heavy projectiles” on their way back from Clermont-OM (1-5).

How to spoil everything…

Marseille enjoyed a great celebration this Saturday evening at Gabriel-Montpied after their big win against Clermont (1-5). But the joy was short-lived for some who made the trip, as several buses of OM supporters were targeted. “Heavy projectiles” From the bridge overlooking the A47 motorway. This information was communicated by the Loire Prefecture, which “condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence and degradation”.

Alexandre Rochet, prefect of the Loire, condemns and condemns violence and harm with the greatest firmness. These serious, unacceptable incidents took place on the sidelines of a football match between supporters on the main road… pic.twitter.com/FAyLi7jIm0 — Prefect of Loire (@Prefecture42) March 3, 2024

Following these jets, some Marseille supporters exited the buses and damaged the vehicle and injured its driver, while some were possibly armed with baseball bats before exiting. Caught further afield, they were not arrested, but according to AFP, police have since opened two separate investigations: one for premeditated violence with weapons at a meeting, regarding the throwing of projectiles, and another for the degradation of the legislature with weapons. to take revenge.

Om didn’t really need it right now.