Alaphilippe unleashes himself on van der Poel!

Established as the big favorite for the 2024 Tour of Flanders, Mathieu van der Poel has cemented his status. Starting alone 45 kilometers from the finish, the Dutch rider won the third round of his career in a strong performance, equaling the record. All in dire weather conditions. Enough to influence the competition.

At the end of the race, Julien Alaphilippe, who finished 70th, unable to follow the best, congratulated Mathieu van der Poel warmly. ” It’s impressive”, Identified the Frenchman in comments relayed by cyclingAnd add: “I think his worst result was second or fourth. It is impressive. Congratulations to him. » A key interested party will appreciate it.

“Dream Come True”

To win the Tour of Flanders with the Rainbow World Champion jersey on your back is a dream come true.” For his part declared Raymond Polydor’s grandson upon arrival.

“This is the toughest Tour of Flanders I’ve done, one of the toughest races of my career.he added. It was just a matter of existence. I was so tired that my eyes were closed for the last 20 kilometers, Van der Poel continues. I was exhausted upon arrival. I had enough strength to lift my bike over the line. »

