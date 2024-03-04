Postponed the release date by several months? Take-two worries fans

GTA 6 may release a little later than expected. Even if Take-Two still aims to market the game in 2025, Rockstar’s parent company is revising its financial results downward for the coming months.

GTA 6 release date is definitely of interest to gamers as well as other studios in the industry. It will be especially hard to shine for games that will be released around Rockstar titles. For now, we only know that the new opus of Grand Theft Auto will arrive in 2025, without further details.

Apparently, the community is apparently hoping that GTA 6 will be released early this year, but Take-Two may have other plans in mind. Evidence of this is that Rockstar’s parent company is undercutting it Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results.

In May 2023, Take-Two had already announced its net results for fiscal 2025 (April 2024 to March 2025). At that time, the American group planned to collect 8 million dollars in this period. In early February, Take-Two scaled back its ambitions.

” We are currently in the middle of our budgeting process. Currently, the figure for fiscal 2025 net results is above $7 billion, taking into account normal changes and adjustments to our forecasts. “, explains Lenny Goldstein, Tech-Two’s CFO.

Does this low prediction mean that GTA 6 was planned for Q1 2025, Before seeing its release window shifted? According to it is very likely Nick McKay and Michael Pachter, an analyst at private investment firm WebDush, interviewed by VGC. GTA 5 releasing at the end of the year (September 2013) With the success we are experiencing, its sequel can do the same, although its success is not related to the phenomenal anticipation it generates.

Tech-Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, reminds us that GTA 6 must be perfect and therefore Rockstar will take as long as it takes to deliver the magnificent title expected by millions of fans. Paradoxically, the studio still won’t try to overstretch things.

Bloomberg recently indicated that Rockstar is asking its employees to return in person to dedicate themselves to the development of GTA 6, which is entering its home territory. A directive that will not really please the employees of the company.