Epic plans to open its own iOS store in Europe this year

Apple has shown generosity by allowing the company to create a developer account for Fortnite.

Tl; Dr Epic Games announces the reinstatement of its Apple Developer Account in Europe.

This will enable launching the digital store on iOS devices.

European digital market legislation has made this process easier.

Apple users in Europe will be able to play Fortnite again.

Victory for Epic Games in Europe

After a long battle with tech giant Apple, the game developer Epic Games Announces a major turning point: the rehabilitation of its developer account on the iOS platform in Europe. This announces the upcoming launch of their digital store on Apple brand devices.

Fortnite returns to iOS

With this decision, European Apple users will be able to once again “Easily download Fortnite on their iPhones”. The maneuver was uncertain earlier in the year, pending the question of Apple reopening the Epic Games developer account. Thanks to this account, it’s really easy for developers to distribute their apps and content across different Apple platforms.

Fortnite will return to iOS in Europe in 2024, distributed by Next @EpicGames Store for iOS. Stay tuned for details as we figure out the regulatory timeline. We will continue to argue before the courts and regulators that Apple is breaking the law. https://t.co/MHh6EGVinC — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) January 25, 2024

What impact does the European Digital Market Act have?

It was the European Digital Markets Act, which came into effect on March 7, that made this change possible. This law designates major platforms, such as the Apple App Store, viz “Gatekeepers” And they are required to compete in order to be in compliance with the law. This means that developers can now accept and distribute payments outside of the official Apple App Store. However, apps sold through third-party sales platforms must be approved by Apple.

Under the probabilistic theory of antitrust regulation to determine which firms are allowed to compete with it is admissible to a monopoly and on what terms can they compete? Apple makes a mockery of free market competition. https://t.co/BPEdXQ2htt — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) January 26, 2024

An intense legal battle

The announcement ends a bitter legal battle between the two companies, which stemmed from Epic Games’ desire to go through its own payment system to avoid paying Apple 30% of every transaction made on Fortnite. California’s Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the district court’s rulings and upheld the U.S. The Supreme Court refused to hear the appeal.