Team Vitality opens this LEC Spring Split with a win against Team Heretics

The LEC Spring Split kicks off 2024 and returns to competition on the European side on the first day of the regular season. In the opening match, Team Vitality faced off against Team Heretics, a match Karzi and his teammates won, despite some setbacks early in the game.

Let the spring split begin

The LEC resumes its franchise for the new season, marking the start of a new intense three-week marathon where each team fights for a spot in the top 8, synonymous with a ticket to the playoffs. With renewed goals and renewed enthusiasm, the teams are ready to prove themselves on the European stage.

To get the ball rolling for this regular season, the Bo1 clash between Team Vitality and Team Heretics promises to be an interesting barometer for the rest of the competition. Team Vitality, finishing the Winter Split in sixth place, enters this new phase without any changes to its lineup, betting on the continuity and stability of its team to gain strength. On the other hand, Team Heretics, who closed the Winter Split in seventh place, took the break to make major strategic adjustments. With the arrival of Zwyroo and Trymbi to replace Perkz and Kaiser, the team hopes to breathe new life and dynamism into its game.

Team vitality scores open

So the Spring Split opened with a showdown between Vitality and Heretics, marking the start of a new season full of promise. The first ten minutes saw a cautious approach from both teams, with the Heretics drawing first blood and a slight lead in golds, as well as the first two Dragons, laying the groundwork. Despite some missteps, Vitality was able to stay up to date by focusing on developing its lineup and trying not to fall too far behind. Vitality was further pressured by Heretics’ acquisition of a third dragon before the 20th minute, which unfortunately lost a decisive team fight before the 25th minute, leaving Nashor in the hands of the Heretics. However, Vitality returned immediately, showing signs of resilience, protecting his first dragon.

As the match approached the half-hour mark, the teams were neck and neck, until a major team fight broke out around the second quarter. In a display of vigor, strength and strategy, not only the objective but also eliminated four Heretics players, gaining a significant advantage in golds. Armed with this advantage, Vitality launched an assault on the enemy base, setting the stage for the final blow. In the 35th minute, a final team fight sealed the fate of the game, with Vitality winning, in part, thanks to Karzi’s very good performance on Smolder, confirming his rise to power and his ability to turn the situation in his favor.

Team Vitality therefore wins against Team Heretics in this first regular season match of the LEC Spring Split. The Vigor managed to turn their backs early and use key moments to turn the tide of the game.

Week 1 Match Results – Day 1

Saturday 9 March



finish Team spirit Team heretics regular season

finish obsessed snap regular season

finish BDS G2 Esports regular season

finish Carmine Corp GIANTX regular season

finish MAD Lions KOI SK Gaming regular season

LEC Spring Split Standings