Poorly treated caries: There are risks of serious complications here

The mouth is the gateway to many diseases. A simple cavity can have serious consequences, as it can affect the heart. Doctor Vincent Valinduc explains to us how to take care of your teeth in Hello! La Matinale TF1.

Poorly maintained teeth and untreated or poorly treated cavities can have more or less serious consequences on our health. Our mouth and teeth are the gateway to the body for all kinds of bacteria. Also, we need to pay special attention to our oral hygiene. Here are tips from Vincent Valinduc at Bonjour! La Matinale TF1.

Risks to cardiovascular health

Poorly treated cavities can lead to heart disease. Our mouth contains bacteria that are naturally present. When you have an infection like gingivitis, bacteria can circulate through the blood. Because yes, the tooth communicates directly with the blood circulation through the root. It has been proven that oral infections can cause atherosclerosis. This occurs when untreated plaque and bacteria on the teeth thicken the arteries. When the bacteria form and accumulate, they risk blood clots that can lead to heart complications or stroke.

Humans are not equal when it comes to cavities

Some will never experience the pain caused by a cavity. Yes, the quality of the tooth and the quality of the saliva, but the condition of the tooth also plays a role in the appearance of cavities.

Moreover, patients are at risk of complications. Indeed, people with diabetes or heart disease, the elderly, pregnant women, even athletes can experience complications in the event of an untreated or poorly treated cavity. In some cases, these are drugs that can reduce the level of saliva in the mouth and have a cariogenic effect. Additionally, damage to the oral and dental layers can cause premature delivery. Finally, in athletes, it is the phenomenon of dehydration and dry mouth that can promote the appearance of cavities.

We can never point it out enough: To take care of your mouth, you brush your teeth twice a day. And if you use fluoridated toothpaste, it’s recommended that you don’t spit out the excess and rinse your mouth when you’re done. for what Because fluoride will create a protective barrier for the teeth.