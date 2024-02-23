A second chance for your health?





Quitting Smoking Before Age 40: Another Chance for Your Health?



An international study recently published in NEJM Evidence, a scientific journal published by BFMTV.COM, highlights the beneficial effect of earlier smoking cessation on quality and length of life. According to this research, Quitting before the age of 40 can almost equal the life expectancy of a non-smokerthus offering better health prospects.

Live Longer: Positive Effects of Early Smoking Cessation

The health effects of tobacco have been well established for decades, with consequences such as cancer, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, ulcers, etc. This translates into reality Statistically shorter lifespan For smokers compared to non-smokers.

According to data from Public Health France, tobacco is responsible for 66,000 premature deaths each year. However, a recent study published in NEJM Evidence suggests that this may be a negative effect Decline is most common in those who quit smoking before age 40.

The researchers note that smoking cessation, at any age but especially in youth, is linked to Significant reduction in overall mortality as well as cardiovascular, respiratory and cancer diseases. The benefits are observable For the first three years after quitting smoking.

To reach this conclusion, researchers followed 1.5 million adults in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Norway for 15 years. shows their observations A 12- to 13-year mortality difference among individuals who continued to smoke between ages 40 and 79. Whereas, people who succeed in quitting smoking before the age of 40 are a Life expectancy is almost equivalent to non-smokers with an average of 83 years compared to 82 years.

Gain 5 years of life after just 3 years without smoking

Deciding to quit smoking has significant benefits. The most significant benefits in terms of life expectancy occur three years after quitting smoking, An average of five years of life allows to recover. After ten years, up to ten years of life can be regained.

Prabhat Jha, a professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health and Temerty Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto, points out that many people think it’s too late to quit smoking, especially in old age. However, these results contradict this idea, statingIt’s never too late to make the decision to quit.

“The effect (of smoking cessation, editor’s note) is rapid and reduces the risk of major associated diseases, which means better quality of life and longer life expectancy” – Prabhat Jha, teacher. BFMTV. 2024-

Partial remission of tobacco effects after cessation: A glimmer of hope

A recent study by Pasteur Institute researchers, published in the journal Nature on February 14, sheds light on the varied effects of smoking cessation on health. The risks of cancer and cardiovascular diseases directly related to tobacco consumption are significantly reduced. however, Even after smoking cessation, damage to the respiratory system appears to be irreversible, with each puff contributing to its deterioration.

In addition, the study highlighted other persistent and difficult-to-mitigate effects: Tobacco consumption reduces adaptive immunity, essential for a long-term immune response. This reduction is seen over a period of 10 to 15 years after smoking cessation.

Tobacco and Real Estate Loan Insurance

Not only can quitting smoking extend your life, but it’s also good news for your borrowers’ insurance. Tobacco consumption significantly increases the risk of health complications, which increases the risk of losses for insurance companies. As a result, Loan insurance costs more for a smoker than for a non-smoker.

So, if you are thinking of quitting smoking and getting benefits from your insurer, it is best to do so as early as possible. From the point of view of insurance companies, a non-smoker is a person Anyone who Never smoked or who has stopped completely for at least two years. This also applies to electronic cigarettes, cigars or pipes. This also means that if you have taken out your borrower’s insurance as a smoker and you stop smoking, you can notify your insurer two years after you stop smoking to improve the cost of your insurance.