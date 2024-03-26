(Video) Should we be worried about deadly ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria spreading in Japan?

Fatal in one out of three cases

As Franceinfo reports, in 80% of cases, the infection remains benign, causing skin lesions, impetigo or tonsillitis. Faced with such an event, Japanese authorities have already asked the population to consult a doctor as soon as they experience certain symptoms such as pain, swelling or fever. These bacteria are actually transmitted directly through respiratory droplets.

But infection can also be seen in hand or foot injuries. which gave these bacteria the nickname “flesh-eating bacteria”. Besides the doubling of cases compared to the same period last year, their high number at this time of the year is alarming. Importantly, SCTS, which releases toxins that can cause organ failure, is fatal in one in three cases, according to the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to Sainte-Publique France, 20 to 45% of cases of dermohypodermatitis or necrotizing fasciitis are fatal.

Anxiety increases

North Korea informed Japan on Thursday that it will not be able to host a match between their two qualifying teams for the 2026 World Cup on its soil, which was initially scheduled for next Tuesday, according to the Japan Football Federation. Pyongyang did not specify the cause, but according to Japanese news agency Kyodo, the SCTS epidemic in Japan is believed to be the cause. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced that the match would be played at a neutral ground at a later date.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi declined to comment on Pyongyang’s surprise move on Friday, but stressed that Japan is not the only country affected by the SCTS. After the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, “the number of patients with respiratory tract infections has increased in various countries, including Japan,” he said during his regular press briefing.

Even in France

Europe, North America and Australia have also seen waves of invasive group A streptococcal infections in 2022-2023. GAS is transmitted by respiratory droplets and direct contact (nasal secretions, skin lesions). In January, Japan’s health minister had already called on the population to continue using preventive measures, such as washing hands regularly and wearing masks in busy public places.

In France, streptococcal A infections were also the subject of intensified surveillance in the winter of 2022, when several pediatric cases emerged in larger numbers than usual, La Voix du Nord suggests. “These cases led to the hospitalization of at least 8 children in intensive care without identified risk factors, 2 of whom died. Three adult cases were reported, of which 1 died,” reported the Directorate General of Health (DGS). If the health authorities had agreed on an increase in cases, the first investigation suggested that “these cases are not connected to each other and These reports are probably not due to the emergence of more viral strains”. Relaxation of hygiene measures after the Covid-19 pandemic will contribute to their spread.