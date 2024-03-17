By taking 3 spoons of this drink daily, you can lose 7 kg

It is one of the trendiest natural remedies of the moment and new studies have shown real effectiveness in weight loss.

Impressive results. In addition to weight loss, the regimen tested by researchers from the Department of Biology at the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik in Lebanon reduced metabolic risk factors such as Cholesteroltriglycerides and Blood sugar volunteers who were all overweight or obese. So far this remedy has not been tested on people suffering from weight problems.

For their study, published in March 2024 in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health, scientists followed 120 Lebanese teenagers and young adults (46 males and 74 females) aged 12 to 25 years.BMI was between 27 and 34 kg/m². Participants kept Their normal diet throughout the study (i.e. more than 4 meals per day for most people). He was a non-drinker and non-smoker. Most of them had no family history of obesity and did not exercise regularly. These participants were randomly assigned four groups : The first group was to drink 5 ml Another group had to drink apple cider vinegar (1 tablespoon) daily for 12 weeks (3 months). 10 ml per day and the third group 15 ml per day. The fourth group was a control group that received a placebo.

For each group, apple cider vinegar contains 5% acetic acid and is taken Mix in 250 ml of water on an empty stomach in the morning. Fasting blood glucose, triglyceride and cholesterol measurements were performed at 0, 4, 8 and 12 weeks. Weight, BMI and waist/hip ratio were measured. Results:

► Group 1 (5 ml of vinegar per day) lost 900 g 4 weeks1.7 kg at 8 weeks and 5.1 kg at 12 weeks (BMI: -1.8)

► Group 2 (10 ml vinegar per day) lost 900 g in 4 weeks, 1.8 kg in 8 weeks and 7.4 kg in 12 weeks (BMI: -2.9).

► Group 3 (15 ml vinegar per day) lost 3.2 kg in 4 weeks, 4.6 kg in 8 weeks and 7 kg At 12 weeks (BMI:-3)

► Group 4 (placebo) lost 0.3 kg over 12 weeks (BMI: -0.1)

The percentage of fat decreased significantly

So body weight loss and BMI depend Dosage and time of administration: The group that received 15 ml of apple cider vinegar (3 tbsp) presented The most significant weight loss After 12 weeks. Waist and hip circumferences, as well as body fat percentage, are reduced by meaningful way In the three groups who took apple cider vinegar at weeks 8 and 12 compared to week 0. Finally, these data suggest that continuous consumption of 15 ml of apple cider vinegar More than 8 weeks Fasting is effective in lowering blood sugar, triglycerides, and total cholesterol levels in overweight or obese people.

“It has been suggested that apple cider vinegar, By slowing the process of gastric emptyingto be able to Promote satiety and reduces appetite“, the researchers argue. In this regard, “Apple cider vinegar can be like that A promising anti-obesity supplement Which does not cause any side effects“, explain the researchers. New studies, long-term and with larger samples, are needed to confirm this effect.